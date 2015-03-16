Extreme Oregon Coast Cuteness: When Adorable Baby Seals Attack

Published 03/16/2015

(Seaside, Oregon) - Talk about a dream job. Not only are you working on the Oregon coast but you get to hang around little cuties like these. (All photos Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium).

This is just part of the job description of those at the Seaside Aquarium, on the north Oregon coast. Among those is Tiffany Boothe, whose duties include not just care of and education about various creatures at the tourism hotspot, but photographing the kind of cuteness that viral stuff is made of.

Specifically, Boothe is first to document the baby seals born at the aquarium. Also, however, she gets to snap pics of the little wonders that wander up on shore – the stranded baby seals.

A look back at some of these moments is just chock full of involuntary utterances of “awww.”





Such as back in 2013, when the aquarium's Greta gave birth to Damian. The stories behind the adorable faces are just as insanely cute. Manager Keith Chandler said that a week or so after coming into the world, Damian became quite curious about people, nudging up to the window to look at them.

The following year, in 2014, more bundles of joy arrived. This little guy was the second one to be born in a week's time. It was Greta's fourth offspring at that time.

Every spring, especially about May or so, birthing season happens for harbor seals in the wild. It's from there until mid summer that you start encountering baby seals on the beaches of the Oregon coast. As part of the Marine Mammal Stranding Network, it's part of the Seaside Aquarium's job to go to where these are and put up signs to leave them be.

This also means Boothe gets to document some insane cuteness. Such as this little watery tyke found in June 2012.

It happened on a particularly eventful weekend. The crew encountered two baby seals so new they still had umbilical chords attached.

“They had been born just a few days ago,” Chandler said at the time. “After a couple days, they disappeared and went back to mom – and to where people aren't.”

That weekend saw an extremely rare seal rescue for the aquarium staff. In spite of the usual advice to leave alone any sea creature that's stranded on the beach, Chandler and Boothe had to rescue a young fur seal in Manzanita on Friday that had become dangerously entangled in a rope. June 2012

Perhaps the winner of Adorable Seal of All Time could go to the one at the top of this article, found by the aquarium on a Seaside beach. It was one of several that weekend. Hard to beat a baby's yawn picture - no matter the species.

Do not approach, touch or disturb this seal pup or any other marine mammal you may find on the shore. To report other incidents of marine mammal standings on Oregon beaches call 1-800-452-7888. Where to stay in these areas - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

Seaside Aquarium is in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Prom. 503-738-6211. More photos below:







