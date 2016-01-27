New Octopus and Science/Beer Events on Central Oregon Coast

Published 01/27/2016 at 4:51 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – Two big science events are coming in association with Newport's Hatfield Marine Science Center – one that includes beer. Meanwhile, the Hatfield is welcoming a new octopus. (Photo above: Montgomery, the latest octopus at the central Oregon coast attraction).

It's time to meet Montgomery, the new resident giant Pacific octopus at the Hatfield Marine Science Center Visitor Center in Newport. The latest eight-legged icon for the central Oregon coast attraction arrived late last year, with little fanfare and only a small announcement in December.

The Hatfield said he is proving to be a gregarious, active animal – especially at feeding times (Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 1 pm.). You can also keep an eye on him 24 hours with the Octo Cam. The Hatfield is open from 10 am to 4 pm daily. Admission is free with a suggested donation. Hatfield Marine Science Center is at 2030 SE Marine Science Drive. (541) 867-0226. http://hmsc.oregonstate.edu/

The OSU Hatfield Marine Science Center and the Union of Concerned Scientists will host a reception and panel discussion on the environmental and economic impacts of ocean acidification on our coastal communities. The event is from 5-7 pm this Thursday, January 28 in the HMSC Visitor Center’s Hennings Auditorium.

Expert panelists will discuss the science of ocean acidification, local impacts and potential solutions with community members and elected officials. The aspects most relevant to the Oregon coast include how it affects oyster growers, shellfish, how it interacts with hypoxia (ocean dead zones) and more.

Panelists include: Dr. George Waldbusser, Assistant Professor, OSU College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science; Alan Barton, Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery; Dr. Francis Chan, Associate Professor and Senior Researcher, OSU College of Science; Emily Heffling, Western States Outreach Coordinator, Union of Concerned Scientists.

The event, hosted by HMSC Director Bob Cowen and State Representative David Gomberg, is family-friendly, free and open to the public. RSVP requested: eheffling@ucsusa.org or 510-809-1584.

The public is also invited to Science on Tap, featuring wetland scientist Laura Brophy on Thursday, February 4, 2016 at 6 pm in Newport. It's held just down the street from the Hatfield, in the beer-friendly environment of Rogue Ales & Spirits (2320 SE Marine Science Dr).

The analysis of sea level rise impacts to Oregon’s tidal wetlands will build from the new, more accurate maps of the extent of tidal wetlands that were created in 2014 by Oregon’s Department of Land Conservation and Development and ETG. The new tidal wetland maps were generated using remotely-sensed land surface elevation data (LIDAR) and long-term water level models. ETG’s sea level rise project will use the same methods to understand where these crucial habitats may be in the future, under predicted sea level rise scenarios. Brophy will describe early draft results and how they can be used, and will seek the audience’s feedback and questions.

Brophy is a certified Professional Wetland Scientist with over 25 years of field experience in habitats ranging from the Pacific NW coastal forests and estuaries to tropical rainforests and high deserts. She is the director of the Estuary Technical Group (ETG) at the Institute for Applied Ecology and a faculty member at Oregon State University. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

