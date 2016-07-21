Udated: Two Youths Rescued from Seaside's Surf, N. Oregon Coast; One Dead

(Seaside, Oregon) – UPDATED:on Conditions, Names. Two young males were rescued from the surf on the north Oregon coast Thursday, after lifeguards at Seaside beach noticed them struggling in the water.

City of Seaside spokesman Jon Rahl said the two youths, 13 and 14 years of age, were rushed to the hospital.

Seaside Fire & Rescue along with the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene to assist with the rescue. The first victim, Carter Moore, 14, of Kingston, Oklahoma was pulled from the water a short time later. A second victim, Conner Moore, age 13, of Tulsa, Oklahoma was located from the air by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Having entered the water, a Coast Guard swimmer requested assistance from Seaside Lifeguards to bring the second victim to shore. Both victims were transported to Providence Seaside Hospital (PSH).

Conner Moore was pronounced deceased at PSH. Carter Moore was life-flighted to a Portland area hospital on Thursday evening and released late Friday morning.

The two cousins were traveling with many other family members from out-of-state and in Seaside for the Moore Family Reunion.

Both victims were transported by Medix to Providence Seaside Hospital.

Rahl said additional details will be released as they become available. As of last night, the conditions of both boys were unknown. Rahl was informed Friday morning that one had passed away.

The cause of the incident is not yet known, but that area of Seaside – near the Seaside Turnaround – can produce rip currents. Warmer-than-usual waters this time of year are also causing more people to enter the breakers. Even summer's calmer conditions can produce hazardous waves and debilitating cold temperatures.

In spite of this incident, Seaside is still one of the safest beaches in Oregon, because it is so broad, waves can be some of the calmest, and there are many eyes on the beach here because of so many businesses on the Prom and people strolling it.

Every summer at least a few individutals require rescuing while attempting to swim or surf in ocean waters they're not quite ready to handle.

Even beachcombers face possible dangers while walking on the sand. There are sneaker waves, even in summer, and these can pull you out into rip currents.

More commonly, according to OPRD, sneaker waves can surge up the beach and inundate your clothing with sand, which can further weigh you down.

Standing on rocks just beyond the tide line is also never a good idea. Keep clear of rocky shelf areas like those at Yachats and Depoe Bay: and stay well back from the waves are washing over. Do not ever stand on or near logs in the surf. It does not take much water to lift them and roll them onto you.

Always stay off jetties, OPRD advises.

