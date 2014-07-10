Glass Float Ball Drops Begin Again on Central Oregon Coast

Published 10/07/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – One more weekend of the special art glass drops on the central Oregon coast and then it's the biggie: the famed and favorite Finders Keepers glass ball drops hit the beaches of Lincoln City. Finders Keepers resumes on October 18 and goes all winter and spring until May.

The current drops are a bit more limited and they are special, whimsical designs instead of the usual glass balls. Among the treasures will be handcrafted glass crabs, sand dollars and starfish. Those hit the beach one final time this coming weekend.

Then comes the 16th year of the glass float drops in this central Oregon coast hotspot. 2,015 official numbered glass floats will be carefully hidden daily along the 7.5 miles of beach in Lincoln City, from Roads End on the north side of town to Cutler City on the south end. Floats can be found above the tide line and below the beach embankment, and will always be hidden during daylight hours. If you find a float, you get to keep it.

It starts off with a bang, too. Among the floats being dropped on opening weekend, beginning October 18th is an extra large one with a prize attached. This jumbo sized float will have a note with instructions on how to redeem your prize. One lucky treasure hunter will win a weekend getaway to Lincoln City complete with hotel accommodations, restaurant gift certificates, and the opportunity to blow your own custom float at the Jennifer Sears Glass Art Studio.

Also, keep an eye out for special glass art drops throughout the next several months, which will boost the total glass float count for this year to over 3,000. These special drops will include a combination of antique Japanese glass floats, sand dollars, crabs and starfish. For a schedule of upcoming drops visit www.oregoncoast.org/finders-keepers/special-glass-art-drops.

If you happen to find one of these glass treasures on the beach, make sure to share your photos of them via Facebook at www.facebook.com/LincolnCityOregon or on Twitter using the tag @lcvcb and #FindersKeepers.

More about Lincoln City below and at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map.



More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted