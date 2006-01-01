Oregon and the Coast: Heavy Rains, Flooding Possible Over Weekend

Published 12/18/2014

(Oregon Coast) – Some heavy winds may be hitting the Oregon coast today – on Thursday – but the big story is sizable flooding and gobs of rain this weekend, even in Portland.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said the second of two strong systems are expected to hit the Pacific Northwest on Saturday evening, causing as much as eight inches of rain over the weekend on the north Oregon coast, the coast range and in the Cascades. Two to five inches of rain are possible for valley cities like Portland or Salem.

Five to eight inches on the Oregon coast are possible.

“But this forecast is uncertain,” the NWS said. “Meteorologists will be keeping a close eye on the development of this storm.”

Snow levels will be high – well above the mountain passes.

If these rainfall numbers do occur, the NWS said flooding is likely on rivers and creeks from Saturday through Monday.

For Thursday and Friday, gusts could get up to 35 mph for the Oregon coast, lessening to the lower 20's by Friday night. These are not big storm numbers for the beaches, but combined with heavy rains at times these conditions will require some extra caution while driving.

