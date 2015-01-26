Two Facts About Oregon Coast Winter Weather That Will Surprise You

(Oregon Coast) – Talking about the weather on the Oregon coast right now is all the rage. After all, the region saw some of the wettest weather and yet driest weather in the past year..

It all brings up two unusual facts about winter weather here you likely were not aware of. Did you know that February can be downright balmy on the beach? Did you know the tideline can be as much as ten degrees warmer than its nearby coastal town?

Don't be surprised to be surprised by Oregon coast weather.

Come February, the real shocker begins. There’s what is nicknamed the “mini-summer” in the middle of the month, with something close to 10 days – on average – of exceptionally warm, sun-filled weather that mimics nice summer days.

They are not consecutive: they usually happen in clumps at different points throughout the month. But you can count on at least a few days of really warm, calm weather on the Oregon coast at some point in February – sometimes as many as 14 days.

You get a series of conditions and days that are fairly windless, often clear blue skies, and temps in the 50's and even high 60's. Once you get out on the beaches or away from any wind, it can suddenly feel really balmy at times.

What's really interesting is that the valley can be freezing and frosty but with sunny skies, and this often translates to nicer weather on the beaches.

This is not all that unusual, say weather experts. The reason is because of the coast's temperate climate reacting to the slow warming of this region because of longer days and calming storm patterns. All this equals a bit of a warming trend.

Even more interesting: since the coast doesn't vary in temperature nearly as much as parts of inland Oregon, those sunny skies in the valley – even if it's around 30 degrees – can create stunning, balmy conditions on the beaches.

The second fascinating fact about Oregon coast weather is that sometimes the beaches can be warmer in winter than the actual beach towns next to them.

If it's sunny out and the winds are fairly calm, the beach is most likely a lot warmer than just beyond the vegetation line – warmer on the sand than if you're walking around towns like Newport, Yachats or Pacific City. Even if the temps are fairly cold in general, it can still feel warmer on the beach, given these conditions. It happens in winter as much as in summer or fall.

This all depends on wind factors, of course, which can ruin that aspect entirely. Scientists say the sun reflects off the ocean and can warm things up considerably. On sunny days, especially if there’s little to no wind, the beach can seem a very warm place. You can head just a few miles inland – or maybe even less than half a mile – and you definitely feel a chill.

It also means that even in winter you can need sunscreen. Such days greatly increase your danger for sunburn, even in January or February. Where to stay for this - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

