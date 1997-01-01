Special, Whimsical Glass Art Drops Coming to Central Oregon Coast

Published 08/18/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The season of fabulous and famed glass float drops in the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City is still almost two months away – but then again, maybe not.

The actual float hunting season begins on October 18, when the usual Finders Keepers kicks in for the fall, winter and spring. But a special glass art drop series begins in September – the warmest time of year on the Oregon coast – set to happen every Saturday and Sunday that month.

The difference is these drops are a bit more limited and they are special, whimsical designs instead of the usual glass balls. Among the treasures will be handcrafted glass crabs, sand dollars, and starfish, all starting September 6.

The larger Finders Keepers runs from October through May. It's an annual promotion that features handcrafted glass floats placed along the public beaches in Lincoln City, from the Roads End area on the north side of town all the way to Siletz Bay.

The project began in 1997, when a local artist first thought of glass floats as an intriguing way to launch the new millennium. Lincoln City sponsored the project, hosting the inaugural season in 1999-2000. Tourists continue to come from around the country to search for their own brilliantly colored, signed and numbered glass float.



The upcoming special art glass drop is another favorite as well, said Sandy Pfaff, Executive Director of the Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau.

"This is a great way to get our visitors excited about the upcoming Finders Keepers promotion in the fall," Pfaff said."I have been involved with Finders Keepers since 2000, and am honored to see it grow into the premier promotion of Lincoln City. This is my last year involved with the program, and it will be an extra special one indeed. On the first weekend, we are putting out an extra large float with a special note attached. Find the float and the note, call in the number, and you will win a free Lincoln City weekend package".

This year, Finders Keepers, glass floats on the beach, celebrates its 16th anniversary this year. Then, glass floats will be put out daily. The signed, numbered, and handcrafted glass floats will be hidden along the 7½ miles of public beaches of Lincoln City. When the floats are found, those lucky individuals get to keep them. Bring your discovered treasure to the Visitors’ Center at 540 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City to receive your certificate of authenticity and a biographical sketch of the artist who created the glass float. If you have limited mobility or are unable to walk on the beach, due to disability, stop by and fill out an entry form to win a glass float. All you need is your disabled parking sticker number.

Pfaff said even more special art glass drops will happen over the next several months. For a schedule of upcoming drops visit www.oregoncoast.org/finders-keepers or call the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151.

