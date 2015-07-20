Learn How to Buy Seafood Straight from Oregon Coast Boats

Published 07/20/2015 at 5:04 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – If you've been to the central Oregon coast, gazed out at those boats docked on Newport's Yaquina Bay and wondered about the ones selling seafood straight off the vessels, chances are you've found this tempting but puzzling. Indeed, you're not alone.

Thus comes Shop at the Dock with Ruby Moon, happening tomorrow at noon in Newport and again on July 28. Moon, who is with OSU Sea Grant Extension Service of Lincoln County, will answer those questions and more with these one-hour tours at the entrance to Port Dock 5, on the Historic Bayfront at Newport, Oregon.

Shop at the Dock is an opportunity to go on a guided tour of the docks at Newport and its fishing boats, where you can purchase or learn about purchasing seafood directly from the fishermen catching the fresh oceanic morsels. Moon will talk about dock and boat etiquette, what is caught in Newport, how its caught, fishing practices, gear used, and regulation and sustainability. Some of the most valuable lessons will be what to look for when purchasing seafood to ensure the freshest, highest quality product.

Moon said Newport is good for this kind of direct fish buying because of the infrastructure of the docks and the industry, which is full of fishermen ready to provide a very fresh product and port managers who are very supportive of this way of doing business.

This is a gig she loves for a lot of reasons.

“I love meeting new people interested in the same thing I am, which is quality local fish,” Moon said. “I love opening the access to that wonderful product and taking people down that have never done it before and teaching them the confidence to do it on their own.”

Remember to wear comfortable shoes with good traction as you’ll be walking on the docks and interacting with the fishing community.

Also, Moon said to bring an ice chest filled with ice, cash if you're interested in purchasing seafood, and any questions about commercial vessels and purchasing seafood

For more information contact the Lincoln County Extension Office at 541-574-6534 or visit http://extension.oregonstate.edu/lincoln/

