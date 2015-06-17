Two Oregon Coast Towns Pack Wallop for the Fourth

Published 06/17/2015 at 5:12 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Two towns on the central Oregon coast are packing a lot of wallop for Fourth of July activities. A huge array of events are happening in both Lincoln City and Newport.

In Lincoln City, officials are touting the spectacular fireworks display over Siletz Bay and loads of family fun in Gleneden Beach.

The free fireworks display will begin at dusk over Siletz Bay in the Historic Taft District of Lincoln City. There are several public parking lots in the area and shuttle service will be available. The free shuttle will operate from 6pm until midnight on July 4 with stops at Oregon Coast Community College and Taft High School.

Gleneden Beach, just south of Lincoln City, is offering up some great family entertainment with a pancake feed, craft fair and their annual parade. Start the day off with a pancake breakfast including all the fixings from 8-11am at the Gleneden Beach Community Club located at 110 Azalea St. The cost is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children ages 4-10. Explore the craft fair and food court from 9am-3pm at Eden Hall located at 6675 Gleneden Beach Loop Rd. There will be arts, crafts, food, and live music to enjoy. The 21st Annual Fourth of July Parade will begin at 1pm following a route through the Gleneden Beach Community. The parade route map is available at www.oregoncosat.org/4th-of-july-celebration.

The Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau urges you to exercise caution during the Fourth of July Celebration and expect increased traffic along Highway 101. Oregon state law prohibits the use of fireworks on beaches, and violators may be subject to fines. For more information contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org.

In Newport, festivities include not only a full day of events around town but some extra boom for your buck. The geographic layout of Yaquina Bay causes the fireworks explosions to bounce off the nearby hills, literally quadrupling the effect of the mortars.



Those massive rounds of rockets are fired off from inside Yaquina Bay, making for a central location from which to view the fireworks from all over town. The event snags about ten thousand people every year, who can watch from the beaches, nearby hills, all around the bay, three miles up the Yaquina River and South Beach.



To top off this unique display, dozens of private boats wander the waters, some shooting off flares - high enough that they are at eye level as you're driving over the Yaquina Bay Bridge.



Many of Newport's boat charter services are offering bay trips during the fireworks celebration. Those interested are encouraged to contact a local charter service for further information.



The fireworks begin at dusk, but numerous other fun events happen around town that are worth heading out for earlier in the day.



Other events around town that day:

Newport 4th of July Rock White and Blue Music Festival. Eight hours of continuous music, ranging from folk to blues to reggae to classic rock. This year's lineup: Luv Gunn (blues). The Purple Cats (blues), Crooked Revolution West Coast (modern hard rock), Revolving Door (classic rock), Unplugged (classic rock). Free outdoor event on Newport's Historic Bay Front. 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Newport, Oregon.

July 4. Newport Symphony Spectacular 4th of July Concert. 4 pm. Free. Newport Intermediate School. 825 NE 7th St. Newport, Oregon. 541-574-0614.

Salmon Enchanted Evening. A gourmet evening of amazing Oregon wild Salmon created dishes, fabulous sides and delightful wine from the Sokol Blosser Winery of Dayton. Desserts. Chefs include Ralph Pesznecker of Timberline Lodge, Erol Kanmaz and Leslie Champion of Northwest Culinary Institute and local fishermen & award winning amateur chef Corey Rock. Big band concert performed by the famed Lincoln Pops Big Band. 7 p.m. Only 500 tickets will be sold for the 21 and over event, $25. www.salmonenchantedevening.com. Port of Newport (Across from Hatfield Marine Science Center) 2000 Marine Science Drive. Newport, Oregon.

See www.discovernewport.com 800-262-7844. Full Oregon coast Fourth of July events at Ultimate Guide to Oregon Coast Fourth of July, Independence Day

