Big Storm for Portland, Oregon Coast - Then Warm, Sunny Stretch

Updated 11/05/2014

(Oregon Coast) – Just in time for the weekend, the Oregon coast and other inland parts of the state, such as Portland, are in for a run of sunny, even warm weather.

But first, there will be a sizalbe storm.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued a wind watch of sorts, saying heavy winds could pound the Oregon coast and even Portland on Thursday. Sustained winds in the 30's are possible on the coast, but gusts up to 55 mph could happen as well. Inland Oregon – including the Portland area and Willamette Valley – could get gusts up to 35 mph.

High seas will be taking place, possibly as large as 15-foot swells.

Then, quite literally, the sun will come out. Starting Friday conditions will be mostly sunny and as warm as the low 60's - even warmer inland.

The NWS said high pressure will be building over the northwest on Friday, keeping conditions dry for the weekend. Mornings will be foggy, but skies will clear to partly cloudy later on. While another system will approach on Sunday, it will like stay north of the coast and most of Oregon, causing dry conditions to stick around through Tuesday and maybe even Wednesday.

For the Oregon coast, Thursday will be stormy and rainy.

However, Friday should be partly sunny, dry and with highs in the upper 50's. Saturday will see some fog in the mornings along beach towns like Pacific City, Newport, Seaside, Cannon Beach or Lincoln City. The sun will be around most of the rest of the day and highs in the low 60's.

Sunday, chances for rain increase a bit and it will likely be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 50's. Monday is predicted to have more sun and highs around 58.

Several big events take place along the Oregon coast this weekend, including the massive Stormy Weather Arts Festival in Cannon Beach (which ironically won't have bad weather) and the Chowder Cook-Off at the Tanger Outlet Center in Lincoln City.

