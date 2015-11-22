World of Haystack Rock Lectures Begin on N. Oregon Coast

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The famed lecture series from the Haystack Rock Awareness program of the north Oregon coast has already kicked off, with the second in early December.

The The World of Haystack Rock Series is held the second Wednesday of each month, November to April at 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cannon Beach Library, 131 N. Hemlock St.

The talk scheduled for Wednesday, December 9, features Jesse Jones, former Coordinator for North Coast Watershed Assoc and currently assisting local watershed councils. Her talk is entitled “Perspectives on Ecola Watershed Health"

Jones will cover a wide variety of topics about this part of the north Oregon coast and its watershed.

The Ecola watershed, where the communities of Cannon Beach, Arch Cape and Falcon Cove are, is rich in a wild ecosystem. The survival of these plants and animals depends on the quality health of the ocean, the wetlands and the streams that feed them. Human health and survival depends on this health, too. As science and conservation enter more into our day-to-day dialogue and lifestyle, more is known about where to go to experience nature and see for yourself what the buzz is about.

More is known about why this nature is worth protecting. Less is known however about the actual data of the water: How warm? How clean? How alive? This lecture will share what long and short term water quality data has been collected by volunteers and others in the Ecola watershed, focusing from 1996 - 2014. It will briefly touch on procedure and local plans.

Jesse Jones was the coordinator of the North Coast Watershed Association between 2011 and 2015. She has been working with watershed councils, water districts, and municipalities in Clatsop and Columbia counties since 2006, assisting with research, outreach, negotiations, grant writing, project management, advocacy and water quality training.

She is currently assisting local watershed councils with organizing water quality data. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

The remainder of the talks for the 2015-2016 season are:

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016 Joshua Saranpaa, Director, Wildlife Center of the North Coast Talk titled "A Sanctuary for Oregon's Seabirds"

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016 Dr. Debbie Duffield, Oregon State University, Talk titled “Marine Mammals, the Marine Mammal Stranding Network and Marine Reserves"

Wednesday, Mar. 9, 2016 Mike Patterson, Ecological Consultant, Biologist & Retired Teacher, Astoria High School. Talk titled "Birds of the Pacific Northwest"

Wednesday, Apr. 13, 2016 Neal Maine, Biologist, Educator, Wildlife Photographer. Talk titled "It's Not Just A Beach: Rethinking the Beaches"

Haystack Rock Awareness Program is celebrating 30 years of educating and protecting the marine environs surronding Haystack Rock, including the Oregon Island National Wildlife Refuge, Oregon State Marine Garden and State Park. friendsofhaystackrock.org. More about the area below and at the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map.















