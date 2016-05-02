Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Science Pub and Birding Adventures on Oregon Coast

Published 02/05/2016
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast town of Newport hosts two engaging birding events this month, including a field trip. Then, Pacific City brings a fascinating talk to town with a Science Pub event. (Photo above: Black-faced Spoonbill by Roy W. Lowe).

The nature-oriented fun starts in mid February with two events in the Newport area centering around birds.

On Thursday, February 18, Roy Lowe will present "The Precipitous Loss of China's Coastal Wetlands and Impacts to Birds in the East Asian-Australasian Flyway."

As a result of the economic growth in China large areas of coastal wetlands are being filled and converted for development purposes. Loss of mudflat habitat is impacting migratory shorebirds and other birds that depend on these wetlands. As a member of Global Parks, Roy traveled to Hong Kong three time this past summer/fall to assist in providing training to Chinese coastal wetlands managers. Roy will discuss the current coastal wetland situation in China and his presentation will include numerous photos of Asian birds.

This Yaquina Birders & Naturalists meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Public Meeting Room of Central Lincoln PUD (2129 North Coast Highway) in north Newport. Free. Call 541-265-2965.

Then comes a guided field trip on February 20: “Birding Field Trip through Toledo.” Dawn Harris will lead this Yaquina Birders & Naturalists field trip.

Toledo has many types of habitat from freshwater sloughs to shrubby woodlands. During this trip they will make stops along Olalla Slough and Toledo's historic waterfront to search for wintering waterfowl including Hooded Merganser, Wood Duck, Northern Pintail, and Green-winged Teal. You'll scan the woodlands for hawks, eagles, and a variety of sparrows. Free. Dress for variable weather and meet at 9 a.m. at the Toledo Dairy Queen parking lot along HWY 20. The field trip will last two hours. For more information call 541-961-1307.

The Nestucca, Neskowin and Sand Lake Watersheds Council will be hosting a science pub on March 1 at the Pelican Pub in Pacific City. The Council will provide a few appetizers. Dinner and drinks will be available for purchase. The talk asks the question “Where will our future tidal marshes be?

It features Laura Brophy, who is a certified Professional Wetland Scientist with over 25 years of field experience in habitats ranging from the Pacific NW coastal forests and estuaries to tropical rainforests and high deserts.

Brophy is working to ensure we will have tidal marshes into the future. Her talk will be on a project the Estuary Technical Group is conducting for the MidCoast Watersheds Council. This endeavor analyzes how sea level rise may affect tidal wetlands in estuaries along Oregon's coast - and where the tidal wetlands of the future may be. Brophy will describe early draft results of mapping these areas and how they can be used, and she will seek the audience's feedback and questions.

The talk starts at 6 p.m. at the Pelican Pub, 33180 Cape Kiwanda Drive. Pacific City, Oregon. Call 503-965-2200 for more information. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

