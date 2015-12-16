Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Updated: More Heavy Rain, Flood Threat for Oregon Coast - But Where?

Published 12/16/2015 at 4:13 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Oregon Coast) – UPDATE: Flood watch extended through December 23. After a day or so of dry relief, the Oregon coast will get hit with heavy rains again, with the National Weather Service (NWS) issuing a flood watch from Wednesday through Friday night. However, the NWS recently extended that to December 23, with special attention to the next two days.

The question is: will already hard-hit Tillamok County see some of the worst of it, or will it move just south of there?

Several of the most battered roads in that county are now open, even if to only one-lane traffic, such as the portion of Highway 101 just south of Wheeler. Some of the worst flooding in 20 years happened near Tillamook County towns Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Bay City and Tillamook last week, creating a host of situations.

Another set of closures or floods won't be welcome.

There are no high surf advisories or major wind issues coming up, but another “atmospheric river” event is swooping in late Wednesday night, causing a flood watch for all of Tillamook, Clatsop and Lincoln counties.

More than three inches could fall in that time, which would push already soaking soils and rivers back into flood stages or in danger of sliding again.

The worst rains may or may not hit in the Tillamook County, but the NWS is leaning towards the heaviest amounts being just south of Pacific City and mostly in the central coast range. This is not certain, however, and the NWS said to keep a lookout for updates early Wednesday. See more Tillamook County closures..See Oregon Coast Traffic Conditions.

The NWS is especially keeping an eye on rivers in that area as well, such as the Lower Nehalem, the Suislaw near Florence, the Marys near Corvallis, the Pudding and Portland's Johnson Creek.

Many state parks on the Oregon coast are still closed as of Tuesday, but three have opened up: Heceta Head near Florence, Boiler Bay by Depoe Bay and Newport's Beverly Beach.

Combined seas are somewhat high, at around 14 or 15 feet from now through Friday. But Saturday, more large breakers come, up around 18 feet. That, combined with slightly stormy conditions of winds in the 20 mph range, will make for a good weekend of storm watching. Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour







 

