Oregon, Coast, Portland Weather: More of the Stunningly Sunny

Published 03/05/2015

(Portland, Oregon) - Another week and weekend of glorious sun for the Oregon coast, Portland and other parts of the inland state – likely running all the way through to Monday. Mostly to partly sunny is the forecast for the Oregon coast, with temps in the upper 50's and maybe even 60 degrees. While Portland will hit the 60's by day but some near-freezing conditions at night. (Above: Hug Point, near Cannon Beach).

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland is making these predictions for now, but some other Oregon forecasters are talking about rain kicking in earlier, on Sunday. Also of note: the nights should be quite clear over most of the state, making for some awesome viewing of the planets (see Oregon Coast Beach Connection on this later on Thursday).

According to the NWS, the northern Oregon coast may be a tad warmer than central coast towns like Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport or Yachats.

Up north, in Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Tillamook and Pacific City, Thursday will be mostly sunny, around 57 and with calm winds. Friday will get to about 60 degrees with similar conditions, and Saturday will get some clouds in but remain at least partly sunny.

Sunday is predicted to shoot right back up again to 60 and mostly sunny, with Monday a tad cooler.

Lows at night will be warmer on the Oregon coast than inland, clocking in and around the mid 40's.

For Portland and other parts of the valley, sunny is the name of the game through the week and weekend, staying mostly sunny through at least the weekend. Daytime highs look to be near 60 on Thursday, 65 on Friday and again in the mid 60's through the weekend. Lows will start warming up to the low 40's at night by Friday.

More Oregon weather here. More Oregon coast weather here.

Seaside

Yachats

Gleneden Beach

Pacific City

Manzanita

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted