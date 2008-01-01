N. Oregon Coast History Events: Lewis 'n Clark, Tsunami Boat

Published 12/28/2014

(Astoria, Oregon) – History is literally in your face right now on the north Oregon coast. Youl'll find a special event at the former campsite of Lewis 'n Clark, and some fascinating exhibits at the Columbia River Maritime Museum that include two weapons pivotal in the area's history and a tsunami boat from Japan. (Above: part of Astoria's maritime museum).

Just south of Astoria, Lewis and Clark National Historical Park at Fort Clatsop is hosting a free living history and story-telling workshop with Karen Haas on January 17. This Saturday workshop is called “History? Engaging with Living History,” and is held at the Netul River Room of the Fort Clatsop visitor center.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

.

Museums and historic sites have stories to tell, and the challenge is bringing them to life. Living history performer, storyteller, teacher and former museum education curator Karen Haas will present an interactive workshop full of ideas for interpretation; adding storytelling and using living history - which can be an elaborate extravaganza or a simple one-on-one demonstration.

Fort Clatsop officials say whether you have experience as a teacher, docent, tour guide, ranger, or are just curious – if you enjoy sharing history, this free opportunity will be right up your alley. Bring your lunch and be ready for a day of exchanging ideas.

For more information, call the park at (503) 861-2471 or (503) 861-4424. See www.nps.gov/lewi or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LewisandClarkNationalHistoricalPark

At Astoria's Columbia River Maritime Museum, some current exhibits will prove engaging. A boat that drifted onto the Washington coast from the Japanese tsunami of 2011 is on display, as are two cannon with an integral part in Oregon coast history.

One of the cannon just after discovery in 2008.

You can see the cannon that helped give Cannon Beach its name. In 1846, a ship called the USS Shark wrecked near Astoria. One of the cannon from the vessel wound up a little further south on the north Oregon coast, eventually found in the sand at Arch Cape and later giving the famed town its name.

For over a century, however, no one had seen the other cannon from the ship, known as a carronade. But in 2008, after a series of storms had eroded far more sand than usual, a family from the Portland area found two more cannon at Arch Cape. Those two specimens even made national headlines and a guest appearance on the PBS show History Detectives.

Also on display: a “tsunami boat” from Japan.

Two years after a deadly tsunami struck the coast of Japan, one of its native vessels landed on Long Beach, Washington, nearly 4,500 miles away. The owner of the 20-foot boat, Katsuo Saito, was contacted and said he did not want the vessel to be returned. Instead, he donated the boat to the Columbia River Maritime Museum where you can see it now.

Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for kids and free for children under 6. 1792 Marine Drive. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-2323. http://www.crmm.org.

