Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Kids Day at N. Oregon Coast's Famed Haystack Rock (Cannon Beach)

Published 07/30/2016 at 6:11 PM PDT - Updated 07/30/2016 at 6:41 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

August 20 will be a good time to head to the north Oregon coast if you want to know more about Cannon Beach's famed Haystack Rock

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – August 20 will be a good time to head to the north Oregon coast if you want to know more about Cannon Beach's famed Haystack Rock. It's called Discovery Haystack Rock: Kids Day, and it's part of a series of events focused on a wide range of issues pertaining to Haystack Rock.

Look for Lisa Habecker, education coordinator for Haystack Awareness Program (HRAP), leading a fun-filled day that connects young visitors with the animals that live at and around the much-revered seastack. But it's really for people of all ages.

“We encourage both kids and 'kids at heart' to participate,” Habecker said.

Habecker will be discussing some of the many nesting seabirds that inhabit the rock as well as leading a Murre egg painting activity. Enjoy light snacks, beverages and a wonderful talk followed by a guided tour of the tide pools.

Discover - or rediscover - the wondrous world of Haystack Rock with these informative talks pertaining to issues such as seabirds, climate change, tides, marine protected areas, and much more. Explore the beauty of the rocky intertidal area surrounding the rock on guided tide pool tours following the talks, led by expert Environmental Interpreters of HRAP.

First, you meet at the HRAP Truck on the beach in front of Haystack Rock. This event is free and open to the public, although the program asks that you in advance as space is limited.

To learn more about the program, volunteer opportunities, and other events, visit our website: http://ci.cannon-beach.or.us/~Natural/HRAP/hrap-program.html. For questions regarding the speaker series and/or to register, contact 503-436-8060.

Also around August 20, this area boasts two other interesting outdoor events.

On August 23, there is the Cape Falcon Guided Hike in the Manzanita area. The hike to Cape Falcon is five miles round-trip with moderate elevation gain. It is on a well-developed trail that can be muddy in places. Located between Tillamook Head and Nehalem Bay, the area is an unusually compressed, biogeographically concentrated ecosystem, unlike that anywhere else on the Oregon coast. 10 a.m. (503) 738-9126. nclctrust.org.

On August 26, around Seaside, there's the Necanicum to Tillamook Head Guided Hike. An exploration of the forests in the Necanicum River floodplain forest and lower reaches of Tillamook Head in their many stages: newly planted, dead and decaying, and everything in between. The hike will be between 2.5 and 3 miles. Noon. (503) 738-9126. nclctrust.org Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour









More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


 


Coastal Spotlight

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details