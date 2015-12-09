Free Kayak Tours of N. Oregon Coast's Netarts Bay

Published 09/12/2015

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Netarts, Oregon) – Along the Three Capes Loop, just a tad short of Oceanside, sits the Netarts Bay – arguably one of the most beautiful bodies of water on the Oregon coast. If you've ever wanted to explore this spot in greater detail, doing so on the water cannot be beat.

So, in come two groups with free kayak tours of the bay. Friends of Netarts Bay – Watershed Estuary Beach and Sea (WEBS) in partnership with Kayak Tillamook are hosting two free kayak boat tours of Netarts Bay on Saturday, September 19.

The first is the Bay Entrance Trip, considered low to moderate in difficulty. This tour offers an easier ride, taking advantage of the last of outgoing tide to travel toward mouth of bay. Participants will stop on the way to see the natural aquarium of marine life such as kelp and Dungeness crab, filtering shellfish, and aquatic vegetation that lives in the shallow waters of the cove. Afterwards, more intrepid paddlers can paddle near the bay entrance to experience some swell energy. Upon return, you'll paddle the incoming tides through the West channel past harbor seals lounging on the sand bar before heading back to the launch site.

There are some restrictions: Tweens and older are free to join this trip. People with serious medical conditions should exercise caution in joining. Anyone over 230lbs should notify organizers during registration to ensure they have the proper gear.

The trip is free and runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The second tour is the Trip to Sand Dollar Beds. This one is considered a high difficulty jaunt.

Visiting the sand dollar beds isn't for the timid. No they don't bite, but the journey to see them is no easy float. The first half of this trip takes advantage of an incoming tide, flushing participants far up into the inner bay toward to this destination.

Because the NOAA tides predictions are only predictions, participants should be prepared for anything. For instance, the journey to the sand dollar beds may involve short portages and using teamwork to carry the kayaks.

On the return trip, you will be paddling against a mild incoming tidal current and potentially a Northwest wind. If you are up for a challenge, this is the trip for you.

Restrictions: Children under 16 years old and people with serious medical conditions are not allowed on this trip. Anyone over 230 lbs should notify organizers during registration to ensure they have the proper gear. It is free and runs from 10 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Contact Marcus Hinz of Kayak Tillamook at marc@kayaktillamook.com or 503-866-4808 to secure your spot.

