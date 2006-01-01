Peak Wind Gusts for Portland, Oregon; 90 mph on Coast

Published 10/25/2014

(Oregon Coast) – According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland, Saturday saw some exceptional gusts around the Oregon coast and coast range, with the inland valley not far behind in some instances. (Above: Cape Meares, where wind gusts were close to 90 mph).

Most central and north Oregon coast towns saw peak gusts up around 60 mph, but a few got as high as in the 70's while two spots reached over 90 mph today. The highest was Cap Blanco on the south coast, which clocked in at 94 mph. Cape Meares was 87 mph, Marys Peak was at 91 and Yachats saw gusts around 70 mph.

Portland had wind gusts close to 60 mph in some spots. Below is a more detailed list of wind gusts.

The NWS said there have been numerous reports of power lines and trees down across the Willamette Valley around the region Saturday. Expect some winds through tonight, but the high gusts of the day are over.

Some 20,000 PGE customers were without power around Oregon today.

The NWS said still more wacky and wet weather is on its way for inland Oregon and the coast, although not as dramatic. A strong low pressure system moving into southern Washington will continue to produce showers around the Portland and valley areas as well as the coast through Sunday.

“The next storm system will bring rain to the area Monday night into Tuesday, with additional wet periods likely towards the end of the next week,” the NWS said.

Big wave action also hit the beaches, which means some good agate hunting may be possible over the early part of the week. Somewhat high swells are still predicted for Sunday, but Monday looks to have safer conditions for beachcombing.

Peak Wind Gusts for Saturday MARYS PEAK - 91 MPH

CORVALLIS - 43 MPH



SEASIDE - 59 MPH

CLATSOP SPIT - 59 MPH

CANNON BEACH - 59 MPH



1 NW YACHATS - 72 MPH

YACHATS - 64 MPH

NEWPORT MUNI AP - 63 MPH

1 N LINCOLN BEACH - 62 MPH

NEWPORT - 59 MPH

WALDPORT - 56 MPH

OTTER ROCK - 52 MPH

NEWPORT - 51 MPH



2 E OCEANSIDE - 87 MPH

2 WNW GARIBALDI - 64 MPH

PACIFIC CITY - 57 MPH

MANZANITA - 54 MPH

SW SANDLAKE 4 - 5 MPH MT HEBO - 78 MPH

