Gleneden Beach in the winter, seen primarily from the state park entrance, but also from at least one other entrance's vantage point. Things get a bit on the misty side at Gleneden Beach State Park during the winter, and even the starkest of blue skies have that hazy, weakened sun feel. The sands here along most of this stretch are large and fat, strangely bigger grains than most beaches along the Oregon coast. Also typical of this area are the steep tide lines, where the sand suddenly plunges downward into the breakers. Most of the time this keeps the ocean at bay, and geologically the area seems to just add more sand to itself much of the year. But beware: this is not a particularly broad beach, and Gleneden Beach can become precarious during the winter months. Even on clear, relatively calm days during the season, as you see here the ocean gets quite a ways up towards the soft, sandstone cliffs. This means danger. Stay clear during higher tides during winter. As beautiful as Gleneden Beach is this time of year, it can be deadly. It has claimed lives before in these conditions. More about Oregon coast beach safety.