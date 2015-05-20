One of the Largest Races in Oregon Happens May 30, Central Coast

Published 05/20/2015 at 5:10 PM PDT - Updated 05/20/2015 at 6:06 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – What has 2500 legs and runs real fast? And it also brings thousands to the Oregon coast?

The answer is the 16th annual Newport Marathon and Half Marathon, happening May 30 in the central Oregon coast resort town, taking place along side streets, the Historic Bayfront and areas with ocean views. Some 1,250 runners take part, with 1,000 in the marathon and another 250 in the half marathon portion. Each brings about three fans, creating a mass inundation of over 3,000 people on the weekend after the big Memorial Day holiday.

“Aside from being a major attraction and sports event, it's a benefit for the Newport Boosters Club, where proceeds go to the club's help with sports and other activities at Newport High School,” said organizer Tom Swinford. “It's also a nice boost to the local tourism economy when summer hasn't quite kicked in yet.”

It is one of the largest races in Oregon. The course is USATF certified and numerous runners have used it to qualify for the Boston Marathon. Along the route, runners get an eyeful of the town, its beaches, shops, its fishing industry and even an oyster farm. The course is mostly flat, with a few minor inclines along the neighborhoods and to the east of Yaquina Bay.

For spectators, it's a big deal as well.

Special shuttles will be provided for the crowds, to take them to various areas of the race. New this year: the road along Yaquina Bay will be closed until 1 p.m. to allow even safer access for spectators. At the finish line – the Yacht Club on the Bayfront – awaits beer, chowder, t-shirts and even a live band for watchers and participants.

Walkers begin at 6 a.m. Runners begin at 7 a.m. at Yaquina Bay State Park. The Half Marathon starts at 7:45 a.m. Awards will be presented at the Yacht Club at approximately 2:30 p.m. following the race.

In the first few years of the run, registration ended up closing within a month or two, with the event reaching its maximum of 1,000 runners. These days, it's the crowds that keep growing. Organizer Tom Swinford estimates each runner brings about three supporters.

More race information is at http://www.newportmarathon.org . Contact the Newport Chamber for viewing options and places: 541-265-8801. 800-262-7844.

