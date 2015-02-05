Manzanita Talk Covers Geology of N. Oregon Coast Rivers

Published 05/02/2015

(Manzanita, Oregon) – On May 14, you can get a fascinating glimpse into the geologic interactions between the shoreline and north Oregon coast rivers. That evening, the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council will welcome U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Hydrologist Mackenzie Keith to its Speaker Series, starting at 6:30 pm.

You'll get to explore how the geology of the north Oregon coast influences the way the area's rivers look, flow, and function. The presentation will be held at the Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave, Manzanita. Doors open at 6:30 pm for refreshments. Presentation starts at 7 p.m. The Council’s regular business meeting and project updates will follow, but the entire event is open to the public.

Oregon’s geology plays an important role in how the rivers look. Different geologic landscapes contribute different amounts and strengths of sediment to streams. The variation in sediment supply, sediment breakdown, and stream power can create stream reaches that flow on bedrock or gravel. The Nehalem River is shaped by the contrasting Coast Range sedimentary and volcanic geologies, and the resulting variation in channel character has implications for restoration.

Mackenzie Keith joined the Oregon Water Science Center geomorphology team in 2009. She received her B.S. in Geology from Oregon State University in 2006 and M.S. in Geology from Portland State University in 2012. She was a key part of the USGS assessments of Oregon coastal rivers, including the Nehalem River, from 2010-2012. Ongoing projects include an assessment of the upstream geomorphic response to the removal of Marmot Dam on the Sandy River, mapping the floodplain geomorphology on the Willamette River, and assessing aggradation potential on the North Fork Stillaguamish River downstream of the SR530 landslide in Washington.

To learn more about USGS Oregon Water Science Center’s research on the coast and around the state, visit http:/or.water.usgs.gov/.

Refreshments and snacks will be served. This event is free and open to the public. Find more information on the council's speaker series on its Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/lnwc1).

