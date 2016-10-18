Lincoln City's Glass Floats Event Reboots This Weekend After Oregon Coast Storms

Published 10/18/2016 at 5:31 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Don't worry. You didn't miss it. The famed Finders Keepers Glass Floats promotion in the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City was set to kick off its new season this last weekend, but was canceled due to extreme weather.

Instead, the hugely popular festival of floats gets started this weekend, beginning October 22.

A sizable storm hit the Oregon coast on Saturday, with many places seeing gusts around 50 to 70 mph, but it was the incredibly high surf that posed the biggest dangers. Earlier in the week, wave height was predicted to reach around 30 feet, which spelled conditions too hazardous to send out the “float fairies” onto Lincoln City beaches – and certainly too dangerous to allow the public to go looking for the floats.

This caused the Lincoln City Visitors Bureau (LCVB) to postpone the season's kickoff and even advise visitors to stay off the beaches.

This weekend sees the reboot of the event.

On October 22 and 23, there will be an extra 100 glass floats placed on the beach to kick off the Finders Keepers season. On top of that, one jumbo float will be hidden with a prize package attached. Find the jumbo float and you will take home a weekend getaway courtesy of Lincoln City. The weekend getaway includes lodging, restaurant certificates, and a certificate to blow your own glass float.

Throughout the year, 2,017 officially numbered glass floats will be carefully hidden along the seven and a half miles of pristine beaches, from Roads End on the north side of town to Siletz Bay on the southern end. You'll find them above the high tide line and below the beach embankment, always hidden during daylight hours. If you find a glass float, you get to keep it.

Each year, one more float is added to coincide with that year. 2016 saw 2,016 floats: this season will have 2,017.

Beyond the daily float drops, there will be a host of special glass art drops throughout the next several months, which will actually boost the total count for this season to over 3,000. These comprise a larger array of types of floats, including the real antique glass floats from Japan, which are rare finds these days. You'll also find glass constructs shaped as sand dollars, crabs, starfish and some with holiday themes. For a schedule of upcoming drops visit www.oregoncoast.org/finders-keepers.

As always, the LCVB encourages you to share your glass treasure discoveries on Lincoln City's social media channels. Post a photo on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LincolnCityOregon, on Instagram or Twitter @LincolnCityOR.

When you find one, you can register it and receive a certificate of authenticity and a biography of the artist who created the float. To register your float, call 800-452-2151, visit www.oregoncoast.org, or text FLOATS to 24587. You can also bring your discovered treasure to the Visitor Information Center at 540 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City. If you have limited mobility or are unable to walk on the beach due to disability, stop by and fill out an entry form for a chance to win a glass float.

















