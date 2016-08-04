Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

N. Oregon Coast Earth Day Hike to Devil's Cauldron, Short Sands

Published 04/08/2016 at 65:11 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Cube Rock and the cliffs of Cape Falcon

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Experience one of the more breathtaking spots on the entire Oregon coast with a guided hike around Short Sands Beach and Devil's Cauldron, happening at Oswald West State Park on April 24. The hike gives an up close and personal glimpse to the connection between land and sea, as you get a chance to see the spectacular and slightly mysterious rock structures on top of Cape Falcon and just below.

As part of the many Earth Day celebrations on the Oregon coast, the hike is also part of Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Hosted by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, these meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy. This Explore Nature hike is offered in partnership with the North County Recreation District’s Earth Day Eco Fair event held April 22-23 at 36155 9th St., Nehalem.

The walk is an easy short (.25 miles) hike to the amazing Devil's Cauldron in Oswald West State Park. Devil’s Cauldron is an easy, short (0.25 miles) hike open to all ages. This intriguing soujourn will be led by Chrissy Smith of Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve and Dale Cramer Burr of Lower Nehalem Community Trust.

Experience the unique story of Oregon's coastline, from natural history to ongoing land and ocean conservation activities, including the new Cape Falcon Marine Reserve.

If you’re up for more, continue on Elk Flats Trail for a 3-mile moderate to difficult hike to Short Sands Beach. The Elk Flats Trail, which leads hikers through stunning old growth trees is steep in some sections and can be muddy this time of year; be prepared to scamper over sizable fallen trees.

Event Information: This event is FREE and open to the public. There are no bathrooms or drinking water facilities on this hike. Please bring water and snacks. Weather on the Oregon coast is unpredictable and trails can be slick and muddy. Please be prepared and bring appropriate gear and clothing.

Date & Time: Hike is scheduled for April 24 at 1 p.m. Expect to spend about 1.5 hrs on the Devil’s Cauldron Hike and an additional two hours to continue on to Short Sands beach via the Elk Flats Trail.

Difficulty: Easy (Devil’s Cauldron, 0.25 miles) to Moderate/Difficult (Elk Flats Trail, 3 miles). Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Location: Meet at Neahkahnie Mountain NORTH Trailhead parking area located on the west side of HWY 101, just north of milepost 40 and 1 miles south of Short Sands Beach in Oswald West State Park. Parking is limited - please carpool when possible. Registration is ncouraged but not required. Register at 2016earthdayhike.eventbrite.com. More on this area at the Manzanita, Nehalem Bay Virtual Tour, Map.







 

