Central Oregon Coast Wild Mood Swings on Video

Published 04/09/2016 at 6:11 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One recent photo expedition around the central Oregon coast showed off the wild mood swings this area is capable of – and on video, too. (Photo: a gorgeous sunset erupts in front of Oregon Coast Beach Connection video and still cameras).

Three days of bouncing around beaches can reveal a lot, especially if you have camera equipment pointed at all the sites and sights. Some of the most spectacular involved video, where you could catch the general feel of a scene.

#OregonCoast: atop Cape Foulweather Amazing Sunset Video Tonight, #OregonCoast: atop Cape Foulweather Bold and soft colors, textures. And those spring clouds we constantly go on about. More about the area https://www.beachconnection.net/vtour_depoe.htm .... #Oregon #northwest #portland #travel #beaches Posted by Oregon Coast Beach Connection on Thursday, March 31, 2016

After a day of conditions that alternated between sunny and sullen, where clouds made for moody sights only to give way to bouts of blue, things become an intoxicating mixture of the two. Looking out to open sea from atop Cape Foulweather near Depoe Bay, this video shows the characteristic clouds of spring: plump and fluffy, giving the sunset lots of surfaces to bounce off of and bend around.

#OregonCoast Yesterday: video of calm (and calming) conditions at Devil's Punchbowl, near Depoe Bay. More https://www.beachconnection.net/vtour_depoe.htm Posted by Oregon Coast Beach Connection on Saturday, April 2, 2016

The following day starts off gloriously sunny. The area at Devil's Punchbowl and the marine gardens below are bathing in warm rays and smothered in blue. Another two or three hours and Oregon Coast Beach Connection photographic equipment finds itself in Yachats, where things are abruptly different.

Moody Skies, Surf at Yachats, April 1 Yachats, #OregonCoast yesterday: moody skies and waves, on the southern side of the bay. More on the area https://www.beachconnection.net/vtour_yachats.htm Posted by Yachats, Oregon Coast on Saturday, April 2, 2016

At Yachats, the day has suddenly shifted from blue to seriously moody. The waves have become larger and looming. The sky has darkened, but this close to sunset it's left a small gap out at the horizon to allow a dazzling strip of gold to illuminate this watery world, giving the whole scene an otherworldly, ethereal feel.

This video was taken at the southern side of the bay at Yachats.

Thor's Well, Oregon Coast, Walloped by Waves Today's #OregonCoast: video of Thor's Well, near Yachats, getting walloped by waves. Next to Cook's Chasm. Note how the "well" bubbles up on its own with sea water coming out of it. More on this https://www.beachconnection.net/vtour_upperlane.htm ..... #Oregon #northwest #portland #travel #beaches Posted by Oregon Coast Beach Connection on Tuesday, April 5, 2016

At Cook's Chasm, it's like a storm has hit. Massive waves erupt over the rocky shelves, making for serious explosions. Conditions are markedly different than they were a mere hour ago and further north. In the video, Thor's Well (the giant hole at the tip of this shelf) alternates between gurgling up sea water on its own to being drowned and completely submerged in a wall of waves.

Ironically, winds are not that strong, but it feels like a tempest when you look out to sea.

Newport, #OregonCoast. From atop Jump-Off Joe, Nye Beach #OregonCoast Yesterday: Newport's Nye Beach. Taken from Jump-Off Joe, looking towards the lighthouse and Yaquina Head. More on this area https://www.beachconnection.net/vtour_newport.htm Posted by Oregon Coast Beach Connection on Sunday, April 3, 2016

The following day is even more remarkable on the central Oregon coast. Newport is definitely in a blue mood, as seen from the top of Jump-Off Joe, looking towards Agate Beach and the Yaquina Bay lighthouse.

The current Jump-Off Joe is a chunk of quickly diminishing headland that hosts the castle ruin-like remnants of a condo they had (unwisely) begun to construct back in the early 80s. It started to fall apart before completion.

The small mounds of rock you see at the tide line were part of a large blob that had the name Jump-Off Joe decades before this structure did. That one fell apart by the 30s or 40s and the current landmark acquired the name.

Strawberry Hill, near Yachats, Oregon Coast #OregonCoast This Weekend: Strawberry Hill near Yachats, glowing at dusk. More at https://www.beachconnection.net/vtour_upperlane.htm ..... #Oregon #portland #travel #beaches Posted by Oregon Coast Beach Connection on Monday, April 4, 2016

Near the end of the day, the colors of dusk fire up the sandstone cliffs of the Strawberry Hill beach access between Yachats and Florence. This is area is always fascinating, with an incredibly varied landscape full of all sorts of different sights. Tide pools teeming with lifeforms, a labyrinth of basalt blobs on an otherwise sandy stretch, and some truly intriguing, striking rock structure in shapes you've probably never seen before.



