Published 12/03/2014

(Portland, Oregon) – 42 states around the U.S. currently have average gas prices below $3 a gallon – but Oregon and the coast are not a part of that. Yet. (Above, near Florence, on the central Oregon coast).

AAA said yesterday gas prices continue to decline around the nation and it expects Oregon's average to dip below the $3 mark very soon. Currently, the average here is $3.01, some four cents less than last week. The national average is $2.76 a gallon.

While some stations around the inland state are as low as $2.75 a gallon – including one in Beaverton on Canyon Road – the Oregon coast does not appear to have dipped below the magic $3 mark.

LeeAnn Neal, co-owner of publication the Tillamook County Pioneer, said she has not personally seen anything on the Oregon coast below $3.

Still, such prices throughout the rest of the state are good news for travelers heading to the coast. A sizable burst of Oregon coast visitor activity will come around Christmas and during the last week of the year Whale Watch Week.

Will the Oregon coast get below $3, however? Dodds said coastal towns are five to fifty cents higher than inland stations, so it's possible they won't quite fall below that mark.

Some states around the U.S. are dipping the $2 per gallon mark.

Marie Dodds, with the Portland office of AAA, said the national average is at its lowest price since October 2010 while Oregon’s average is at its lowest price since November 2010.

Dodds said more states will be joining below-three-dollar club too.

“This number is set to increase in the coming days and it’s likely that Oregon will also drop below this threshold by the end of the week, leaving Hawaii, Alaska, New York and Connecticut as the only states with averages above this benchmark,” Dodds said. “For the fourth week in a row, the average price at the pump is below $4 per gallon in every state and Washington, D.C.”

Dodds said global prices keep dropping – the driving factor for prices domestically. They dropped even lower last week when, despite the falling price of global oil, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) elected to maintain its collective production ceiling when the group met last Thursday.

One factor that has sent global oil prices lower is North America’s shale oil boom. Lower crude oil prices could have the potential to threaten the industry, making the more expensive North American-produced oil less attractive and possibly forcing some shale oil companies out of business.

