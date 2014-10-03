Spring Break Lodging on the Oregon Coast: the Best of Where to Stay

Published 03/10/2014

(Oregon Coast) – It's just about spring and that means it's soon time to make a break for the coast – a spring break on the coast, that is. (Above: view from Wheeler on the Bay Lodge).

Looking for the best of places to stay on the Oregon coast for spring break? The possibilities are more numerous than you may think. There are plenty of vacation rental businesses there that cater to families needing lots of beds, and many hotels and motels can accommodate larger groups as well. Quite a few are pet friendly, letting you bring all members of your troupe, and below you'll find even more amenities geared towards children and the inner child in everyone else.

Starting in the far southern end of the central Oregon coast, Yachats lodgings have bundles of family-oriented places to stay, all a close walk to the dramatic rocky shoreline or a quick drive to the stunning and slightly secretive beaches just south of town. See Yachats Lodging.

Between Waldport and Newport, there's a variety of upscale and inexpensive options dotted all over town. A few miles north in Depoe Bay, spring break is a bit more spectacular with all the whale watching and wild wave drama that town provides. Plus, Depoe Bay lodgings are more likely to have availability if everything else on the central Oregon coast is maxed out. See Newport Lodging and Depoe Bay Lodging.

Lincoln City is huge for spring breakers and luckily there are more hotels, motels and vacation rentals in that sprawling town than anywhere else on the entire coast. Lots of oceanfront options are available, or they are very close to the beaches. See Lincoln City Lodging

In Pacific City and Neskowin, this is where the north Oregon coast begins as well as the Three Capes Loop, which includes Tierra Del Mar, Netarts and Oceanside. Family-oriented lodgings along the Three Capes Loop are abundant, and they vary from small and cozy to extravagant and seriously upscale. See Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging.

A bit further north, those places to stay in Rockaway Beach, Wheeler and Manzanita reflect the often special, off-the-beaten-track feel of the Nehalem Bay. Find oceanfront spots in both Rockaway Beach and Manzanita, one spectacular motel right on the bay, and some very family-friendly spots in Manzanita with a host of decidedly interesting amenities. See Cannon Beach Lodging and Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging.

In Cannon Beach, this is a huge resort town that's geared to the lover of fine things as much as kids. Rentals and hotels in Cannon Beach tend to be a little more upscale and often feature balconies – and almost always are covered in that charming weathered wood that typifies the town. See Cannon Beach Lodging and Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging.

Just north of there is the most kid-friendly town on the Oregon coast, and lodgings in Seaside very much reflect that. Some have pools, some are oceanfront, and most have lots of room to host larger groups if necessary. See Seaside lodging here.

See the links above for the individual details of each city, or the general Oregon coast lodging list below.

