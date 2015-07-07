Yachats Music Festival Fills Oregon Coast with Classical This Weekend

Published 07/07/2015 at 5:04 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Yachats, Oregon) - A host of classical musicians and singers will descend on the central Oregon coast town of Yachats this weekend and lift the village to lofty musical heights with the 35th Annual Yachats Music Festival. It's three days of four concerts and a host of seminars, with dozens of musicians and a dizzying array of pieces and composers.

It starts on Friday, July 10 and ends in the evening on Sunday. The entire festival takes places at the Yachats Community Presbyterian Church at 360 West 7th Street in Yachats. Tickets are $20.

The Berkeley, California-based group Four Seasons Arts creates the festival every year, appearing in Yachats since 1981. The group began a few years earlier, in 1977, with the first concerts in New York. Since then it's helped to launch the careers of people like Leon Bates, Charles Holland, Jeanne Stark and many others.

Seminars cover a range of fascinating subjects. These start in the morning on Friday and run through that afternoon. Subjects include a history of the clarinet, Mozart's final piano sonata and its timelessness, the teaching of improvisation and composition in private lessons, and helpful details on becoming a better pianist.

This year's soaring selections include pieces by Chopin, Prokofiev, Dvorak, Pergolesi, Beethoven, Duparc, Ives, Haydn, Purcell, Liszt, Verdi, Paganini, Gershwin, Strauss, Cole Porter and many others.

The compositions are performed in an extremely wide variety of instrumental incarnations, with pianists, singers, celtic harp, cello, viola, flute, clarinet, trombone and other instruments combined in different ways. Sometimes it's two or more performers; sometimes they are solo. Among the surprises are some foreign instruments such as the Chinese guqin (a plucked instrument), not always associated with traditional classical music.

Performers include Ilya Martinez, Kimberly Jones, Thomas Buckner, Rafael LeBron, Ayn Balija, Portia Diwa, Marco Granados, Elaine Kreston, Tom Rose, David Wong, David Burnett, Anyango Yarbo-Davenport, Autris Paige, Jeongeun Yom and numerous others. More on the festival program.

Individual general admission tickets are $20. and can be purchased at the Yachats Visitor’s Center (547-3530 or 800-929-0477) or at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/1295037. Member ($85) and Patron (140) packages are also available by calling 541-961-8374.

