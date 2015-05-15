Museum Gets Deep into Oregon Coast WWII History with Lecture Series

Published 05/15/2015 at 3:42 PM PDT - Last Updated 05/15/2015 at 4:12 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Cnnnon Beach, Oregon) – More fascinating insights to World War II life on the Oregon coast is coming to Cannon Beach, in the form of lectures and speakers, all as part of the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum's ongoing exhibit about the war.

It's called the “Oregon Transformed” series and it considers long-term impacts of World War II in local regions around the state within broad thematic frameworks. The first talk in Cannon Beach happens on June 12 and will address the theme of “consent and dissent” by discussing subjects including Conscientious Objectors who lived and worked on the coast during the war, the attack on Fort Stevens and its treatment by policymakers and the media, and the work of Tribes during the war and their Termination in the post-war period.

Panelists will offer carefully prepared presentations, leaving plenty of time for audience questions and discussions.

This program is presented in association with the Oregon Historical Society’s exhibit WWII: A World at War, A State Transformed, and the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum’s exhibit WWII on the Oregon Coast, which celebrates the 70th Anniversary of the end of WWII by exploring the events and emotions of a state at war.

Presenters include:

Dr. Laura Jane Gifford is a historian of modern American politics with a special interest in the unique dynamics of Oregon's political landscape.

Steve McQuiddy is the author of Here on the Edge, the story of how a small group of World War II conscientious objectors plowed the ground for the social and cultural revolutions of the 1960s; he writes and lectures on the eccentric margins of Pacific Northwest history.

Dr. David G. Lewis is an independent educator, author, and anthropology researcher who lives in Salem, Oregon, in the homeland of his people, the Santiam Kalapuya.

The event will take place at the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum and begins at 7 p.m.. The Museum is located at 1387 South Spruce Street in Cannon Beach, Oregon. Seating for this event will be limited. For more information about this event visit the Oregon Historical Society or the Cannon Beach History Center’s websites, or call 503-436-9301. More about Cannon Beach below and at the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map.

