History Museum Hosts Walk on Famed Oregon Coast Point

Published 08/04/2015 at 5:15 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Tillamook, Oregon) – If you love history of the Oregon coast and its scenery, you will find this event tempting.

The usual monthly meetings of the Tillamook County Historical Society happen indoors, at the Tillamook Bay Community College at 11 a.m. But this time around, the group will play hooky. Why have a meeting when you can go play outside?

The Tillamook County Historical Society is hosting a walk through Kilchis Point on August 11th at 11 a.m.

Locals describes Kilchis Point Reserve as a “pristine 200-acre natural area located along Tillamook Bay in Bay City, Oregon. The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum (TCPM) owns, protects, maintains, and holds this land in the public trust.”

History in this north Oregon coast spot is long, thickly-layered and pretty well documented. You'll find three trails with interpretive signage that highlight the plants and trees, its native heritage story and settlement of the pioneers.

“An interpretive kiosk, benches, arbor, and native garden are installed at the Trailhead,” says a local blog on the subject. “The parking area and trailhead are located at the corner of Warren and Spruce Streets in Bay City, Oregon.”

This area at the mouth of the Kilchis River was the main Native settlement of the Tillamook Indians. Joe C was the first white settler to arrive in Tillamook area and disembarked at Kilchis Point in 1851. The Morning Star of Tillamook, built at Kilchis Point, was the first ship built in Tillamook County and registered in the Oregon Territory. It was launched in the Kilchis River January 5, 1855

The Whitney Lumber Company established a logging headquarters at Kilchis Point and built over one mile of railroad track. Logs were dumped into Kilchis River, then out into Tillamook Bay and rafted to nearby mills.

Owned by the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum, this is a wonderful nature area with approximately two miles of trails; bridges over the creeks, and benches for resting along the way. The paths are well maintained, flat and easy to walk. Bring a sack lunch and enjoy the use one of their many picnic tables.

Call 503-781-4102 for more on the walk and tour.

