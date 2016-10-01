Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

'Krack' a Crab in Support of Oregon Coast History

Published 01/10/2016 at 2:33 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Newport, Oregon) – Devour some delicious Oregon coast crab and help preserve local history. (Photo above: the crab celebration goes back decades in Newport).

The Eighth Annual Crab Krack will be held at 4 pm, Sunday, January 17th at the Best Western Agate Beach Inn in Newport. This crustacean commemoration and feast raises funds for renovations at the Lincoln County Historical Society’s Pacific Maritime Heritage Center – a centerpiece of historical knowledge on the central Oregon coast.

Local Dungeness crab will be provided by Newport’s seafood processing plants, fishermen, and Pacific Shrimp. Dinner will include a whole crab, various side dishes and an array of desserts, along with no-host bar, music, and both a silent and oral auction. In short, something for everyone!

This year’s fundraising focus is Phase II lower floor renovations of the Maritime Center. Phase II incorporates the majority of the lower floor (some 8000 square-feet), as well as exterior renovations.

When renovations are complete, the main attraction will be the Doerfler Family Theatre, a 140-seat media/event space made possible in large part by a grant from the Doerfler Family Trust. This multi-purpose venue will accommodate small performances, film festivals, presentations and special events of all kinds. In addition, the lower level will boast a conference room/exhibit gallery, catering area, and restrooms. Outdoor additions include a children’s discovery area and terrace. Contractors are currently working on funded components of this pay-as-you-go community resource.

The Agate Beach Inn is offering a special rate for guests attending the festivities, and reservations can be made by calling 541-265-9411, or 800-547-3310 and mentioning “Crab Krack” to get the special rate.

Tickets for the Crab Krack are available for purchase at the Burrows House and Pacific Maritime Heritage Museums. Cost for members is $45 per person, for non-members $55. Memberships start as low as $20 a year. For more information, to purchase tickets, or reserve your table for 8, call the Historical Society at 541-265-7509. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

The Lincoln County Historical Society, a nonprofit organization, preserves and shares Lincoln County’s history. Visit the Burrows House Museum, 545 SW Ninth Street in Newport, and the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center, 333 SE Bay Blvd. in Newport. Burrows House admission is by donation. Pacific Maritime Heritage Center is $5 for adults, children 12 and under admitted free. Both museums are open 11 am to 4 pm Thursday through Sunday. More about Newport and this part of the central Oregon coast below and at the Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.






 

 

More About Newport Lodging....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


 


Coastal Spotlight

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details