'Krack' a Crab in Support of Oregon Coast History

Published 01/10/2016 at 2:33 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – Devour some delicious Oregon coast crab and help preserve local history. (Photo above: the crab celebration goes back decades in Newport).

The Eighth Annual Crab Krack will be held at 4 pm, Sunday, January 17th at the Best Western Agate Beach Inn in Newport. This crustacean commemoration and feast raises funds for renovations at the Lincoln County Historical Society’s Pacific Maritime Heritage Center – a centerpiece of historical knowledge on the central Oregon coast.

Local Dungeness crab will be provided by Newport’s seafood processing plants, fishermen, and Pacific Shrimp. Dinner will include a whole crab, various side dishes and an array of desserts, along with no-host bar, music, and both a silent and oral auction. In short, something for everyone!

This year’s fundraising focus is Phase II lower floor renovations of the Maritime Center. Phase II incorporates the majority of the lower floor (some 8000 square-feet), as well as exterior renovations.

When renovations are complete, the main attraction will be the Doerfler Family Theatre, a 140-seat media/event space made possible in large part by a grant from the Doerfler Family Trust. This multi-purpose venue will accommodate small performances, film festivals, presentations and special events of all kinds. In addition, the lower level will boast a conference room/exhibit gallery, catering area, and restrooms. Outdoor additions include a children’s discovery area and terrace. Contractors are currently working on funded components of this pay-as-you-go community resource.

The Agate Beach Inn is offering a special rate for guests attending the festivities, and reservations can be made by calling 541-265-9411, or 800-547-3310 and mentioning “Crab Krack” to get the special rate.

Tickets for the Crab Krack are available for purchase at the Burrows House and Pacific Maritime Heritage Museums. Cost for members is $45 per person, for non-members $55. Memberships start as low as $20 a year. For more information, to purchase tickets, or reserve your table for 8, call the Historical Society at 541-265-7509. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

The Lincoln County Historical Society, a nonprofit organization, preserves and shares Lincoln County’s history. Visit the Burrows House Museum, 545 SW Ninth Street in Newport, and the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center, 333 SE Bay Blvd. in Newport. Burrows House admission is by donation. Pacific Maritime Heritage Center is $5 for adults, children 12 and under admitted free. Both museums are open 11 am to 4 pm Thursday through Sunday. More about Newport and this part of the central Oregon coast below and at the Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.

















