Casting Call This Weekend in Oregon Coast Town; Crabbing, Clamming Workshops

Published 05/05/2016 at 6:11 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Here's your chance to be famous on TV via the Oregon coast or learn more about crabbing and clamming. Or both.

This weekend begins a casting call for some video productions of Lincoln City's travel bureau, and when summer comes you can really dig in to some delicious outdoor activities.

The Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau is holding an open casting call for an upcoming marketing campaign video production.

The production team is looking for locally based non-professional actors/models from the general public to be part of the myriad of faces the campaign will feature. All types, ages and ethnicities are encouraged to apply. Selected applicants will be compensated for their time if chosen for the production. No acting experience is necessary.

Auditions will be held at the Lincoln City Outlets in Suite 112 (between Rue 21 and Chico's) on Friday, May 6 from 5-7 pm and on Saturday, May 7 from 10 am - noon. Interested parties should bring a headshot or photo if available.

Those interested in applying online can email their name, age, phone number, current city, and current photos to LincolnCityTalent@gmail.com. Professional photos are not required, but no filters please. Submissions close May 8, 2016.

For questions or more information, contact Scott Humpert, Marketing Manager at the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 541-557-1110.

Looking ahead, Lincoln City peppers its summer with the chance to how to harvest the bounty of the Oregon coast with Crabbing and Clamming Clinics in Lincoln City. Led by local expert Bill Lackner, these clinics are a great way to learn how to catch fresh Dungeness crab and purple varnish clams.

This will be Lackner's fourth season hosting the Crabbing and Clamming Clinics, and he is prepared for another fun and educational program.

"This is my passion," Lackner said. "I love teaching visitors of all ages how to do this, especially the kids. At first, they are a little intimidated by it. But after I show them how fun and easy it is, then their faces light up. There is nothing more rewarding than watching a kid feel a sense of accomplishment. These clinics are great character building exercises for kids and kids at heart."

The first Crabbing Clinic will be Wednesday June 8, 9 am, at the SW 51st street beach access (near Mo's Restaurant) in the Historic Taft District of Lincoln City. Each participant over the age of 12 will need a five-gallon bucket, a large package of chicken legs for bait, a pair of rubber gloves, and a valid shellfish license. Crab traps and gauges can be purchased from Bill at the clinic. Prior to crabbing, participants will meet for a brief orientation on crabbing regulations, harvest methods, identification, and cleaning and cooking techniques.

The first Clamming Clinic is Thursday June 9,10:30 am, beginning with a presentation at Driftwood Public Library located at 801 SW Hwy 101 on the second floor of City Hall. Talks last approximately 45 minutes, followed by clam digging on Siletz Bay. Participants will need a five-gallon bucket, a pair of gloves, and a shellfish license. Clam bags and shovels will be available for purchase on site.

As he looks back on four years of hosting the Crabbing and Clamming Clinics, Lackner thanks the City for supporting him.

"Lincoln City is a leader in supporting recreational opportunities like crabbing and clamming,” he said. “When we started these clinics, we wanted to show off the wonderful bay-front here in town and all of the great things you can do on it. Now it has taken on a life of its own, and I am thankful that the City continues to support it."

For the full clinic schedule and more information on the Crabbing and Clamming Clinics, call 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour. More on Lincoln City below:















