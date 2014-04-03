Oregon Weather Alerts: Heavy Rains for Portland, Valley; Winds on Coast

Published 03/04/2014

(Portland, Oregon) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland is telling inland and coastal residents to watch out for some wild weather coming their way. A wind warning for the coast is joined by predictions of up to six inches of rain for some inland and beach areas.

The NWS recently upgraded the high wind watch for the Oregon coast to a high wind warning, starting 2 p.m. on Wednesday and going through 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Sustained winds from 30 to 40 mph are expected and gusts as high as 65 mph may occur.

The NWS said there will be a surge of wind later Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Winds may calm for a time later that night on the north and central Oregon coast, but they are expected to increase again that evening and overnight through to the early hours of Thursday.

Locations affected include Astoria, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Oceanside, Pacific City, Depoe Bay, Lincoln City, Newport, Florence and Yachats. Although the NWS said it's quite possible the north coast will not get as much wind.

Impacts could range from downed to trees to power outages.

“Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” the NWS said.

In a broader special weather statement, the NWS said a period of wet and occasionally windy weather is starting tonight and continuing through Thursday for not just the Oregon coast but Portland, the Willamette Valley, the Columbia Gorge and southwest Washington.

“A combination of high snow levels and heavy rain may be enough to bring some flooding to area streams and rivers by Thursday,” the NWS said.

One to three inches of rain can be expected in the Portland metro and valley areas, while the coast and higher elevations could see as much as six inches of rain.

