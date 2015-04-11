Fishing Updates and Mystery Books in Manzanita, N. Oregon Coast

Published 11/04/2015 at 5:25 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Manzanita, Oregon) – Two events of interest to mystery writers and readers are happening in the north Oregon coast haven of Manzanita this month, while another event is an exciting look at local fishing.

On Saturday, November 21, from 10 a.m. to 1230, Deborah Reed will teach a writing workshop on the Elements of Suspense.

Learn techniques to keep your reader turning the page. Students will read examples illustrating various ways to build suspense and should bring examples of work they aspire to. Everyone should also bring a piece of their own writing, which Deborah will critique in the class.

Deborah Reed is author of the recently released novel Olivay. Her novel Things We Set On Fire sold over 100,000 copies in the first six months, and Carry Yourself Back to Me was a Best Book of 2011 Amazon Editors’ Pick.

Held at the Hoffman Center, the workshop is $30. Register and get more information here.

Also that day, Rene Denfeld will read from her book The Enchanted at the Hoffman Center for the Arts at 7 pm.

Denfeld's first novel has garnered many awards and rave reviews to include: #1 Book of the Year, the Oregonian; One of the Top #5 Books of the Year, Powell's Books; an Indie Next Pic;, and winner for Best Foreign Novel 2014 for the French Prix Award.

Following Denfeld's reading and Q&A, we'll have our popular Open Mic where up to nine local writers will read 5 minutes of their original work. The suggested (not required) theme for the evening's Open Mic is "Magic."

Admission for the evening is $7.

On the more natural side of things, anglers and fish enthusiasts alike will want to see the November 12 presentation in Manzanita for an exciting update on the latest coho and Chinook salmon populations in our local rivers. The Lower Nehalem Watershed Council will welcome acting District Fish Biologist Paul Atwood, from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Tillamook District office, for its upcoming Speaker Series event on November 12th at 6:30 pm.

The presentation will be held at the Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave, Manzanita. Doors open at 6:30 pm for refreshments. The presentation will start at 7:20 pm following an update from Lower Nehalem Watershed Council.

