Rare Planet Trio, Supermoon Tonight for Oregon, Portland, Oregon Coast

Published 10/27/2015 at 6:20 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – The weather may not be fully cooperating, but those in Oregon, the Oregon coast and places like Portland will have plenty of good reasons to look up tonight and tomorrow. Another Supermoon happens tonight, and a rare planetary alignment is taking place tomorrow.

Venus and Jupiter are still roaming close together in the predawn skies above Oregon, Portland and the Oregon coast. Todd said to look to the east just before sunrise for this impressive planetary pair. Venus is the brightest of the three, follow by Jupiter and then Mars is faint red object.

“Some of you might even catch a fourth planet, Mercury, above the horizon before dawn,” Todd said. “Best time for viewing is from 5:00 am to 7:30 am.”

The big news is another Supermoon happening tonight, although clouds may get in the way of full enjoyment.

Todd said the Moon will be located on the opposite side of the Earth as the Sun and its face will be will be fully illuminated. This phase occurs at 5:05 p.m.

“This full moon was known by early Native American tribes as the Full Hunters Moon because at this time of year the leaves are falling and the game is fat and ready to hunt,” Todd said. “This is also the last of three supermoons for 2015.”

At a distance of 221,307 miles from earth, the Moon will be at its closest approach (perigee) to the Earth and may look slightly larger and brighter than usual. The full moon will rise at 6:39 p.m. from the east, due facing south at 1:48 a.m., and then set at 9:01 a.m. in the west.

Then comes more planetary fun tomorrow night.

Todd said a rare, 3-planet conjunction will be visible on the morning of October 28. The planets Venus, Mars, and Jupiter will all form a triangle in the early morning sky. Jupiter and Venus will be only one degree apart with Mars just a few degrees to the east.

Look to the east just before sunrise for this spectacular event.

"Extended weather forecast for the morning of the 28th and 29th indicates cloudy and rain," Todd said. "We won't see a rare planetary trio again until January, 2021."





