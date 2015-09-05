Oregon Coast Photo Contest and Classes

Published 05/09/2015

(Oregon Coast) – Show your love of marine reserves like Cape Falcon by Manzanita – photographically that is – and maybe win some prizes. Or take advantage of a bevy of photo classes being offered this summer along the Oregon coast.

One Oregon group is offering all this over the next few months.

The Sea That Feeds Us is a photo contest hosted by the Oregon Marine Reserves Partnership and Oviewfinder.

The contest, which launched in May and ends October 15, 2015, is a great way for anyone to share their connection with Oregon’s five marine reserves and nine protected areas by submitting a photo online.

“Oregon’s marine reserves mean many things to people, so we created this photo contest to give Oregonians an opportunity to share how they connect with these special places,” said OMRP co-chair Pete Stauffer. “Anyone can take a picture to convey their connection with our marine reserves.”

The five marine reserves are Cape Falcon, Cascade Head, Otter Rock, Cape Perpetua, and Redfish Rocks. The three categories of photo submissions include landscapes, people, and fish and wildlife, and prizes will be awarded in all three categories.

“The prizes we will be awarding will foster connection with Oregon’s coast and marine reserves. Examples include free kayak and boat tours, tickets to the Oregon aquarium, and free lodging at a coastal hotel,” said Stauffer.

Winning photos will be prominently displayed on the Oregon Marine Reserves Partnership website at http://www.oregonmarinereserves.org. All photos will be judged both by popular vote (members of the public will be able to vote for their favorite photo) as well as by the OMRP judging committee, which includes professional photographer Jason Waicunas of Outdoor Viewfinder.

There are three entry levels (a separate category and prizes for each):

Those who are ages 18 years or younger (as of October 15, 2015). Amateur photographer (an amateur photographer is anyone who earns less than 10% of their income selling their photography). Professional photographers.

The photo contest prizes include free lodging on the Oregon coast, dinner for two at coastal restaurants, kayak and boat tours of Oregon's marine reserves and free tickets to the Oregon Coast Aquarium. You can also win a $200 gift certificate for camping and other gift shop items at Oregon State Parks, along with T-shirts, ballcaps, and much more.

More Info: http://www.oregonmarinereserves.org/2015-photo-contest

The photographic fun does not end there. The Oregon Marine Reserve Partnership is hosting photo classes from July through September.

It's called Oregon Marine Reserves Photography Classes with Outdoor Viewfinder. It's a great opportunity to improve your knowledge of outdoor photography with professional photographer Jason Waicunas of Outdoor Viewfinder.

This series of photography classes takes place at four awesome coastal locations, offering you the chance to photograph a wide-range of subject matter. You'll be dealing with the same three themes as the Oregon Marine Reserve Photography Contest: people, landscapes, and fish & wildlife. Jason will be teaching class participants the artistic side of outdoor photography and providing technical information with an emphasis on proper exposure and composition.

Whether you barely know how to use your camera or are an advanced photographer stuck in a creative rut, Jason will help get you on the way to making better photographs and while having a great time learning.

“Classes are likely to fill up quickly, so make your reservation soon,” the Partnership said in a press release.

Jason Waicunas of Outdoor Viewfinder has been a professional photographer for 20 years and is an Oregon-licensed guide who leads photography classes and tours to some of the most beautiful locations in the Pacific Northwest. For more information or to view Jason's work, see: oviewfinder.com.

The first class happens at Cape Perpetua on Saturday, July 11 & Sunday, July 12. The second takes place at Port Orford's Redfish Rocks on Monday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 14. The third happens at Cascade Head near Lincoln City on Saturday, August 15 Sunday, August 16. The final happens just north of Manzanita at Cape Falcon on Saturday, September 26 and Sunday, September 27.

Each class will have a minimum of 5 people and a maximum of 10 people to ensure the safety, quality of education, and enjoyment of each participant.

Each date is a separate class and registration is first come, first served, so be sure to register ASAP since classes will fill up quickly. As part of a special promotion, Saturday & Monday classes are free. Sunday and Tuesday classes are offered at a special discounted rate of $99 per person, (classes are normally $175 per person). Participants may sign up for as many classes as they wish and must be at least 18 years old. To register or to review the complete itinerary for each class, please visit http://oviewfinder.com/photography-classes-tours/. Registration and class inquiries may be made by contact Jason of Outdoor Viewfinder at oviewfinder@gmail.com or 503.705.6769.

