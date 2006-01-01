Surf and Flood Warnings for Oregon Coast, Even Portland

Published 12/20/2014

(Oregon Coast) – Heavy rains over the weekend and big swells are causing the Portland office of the National Weather Services (NWS) to issue not just a high surf advisory but a flood watch for the Oregon coast. Flooding in Portland and the valley is likely as well.

A high surf advisory is in effect along the Oregon coast until 4 p.m. Saturday, with swells up to around 20 feet causing plenty of dangers on the beaches. The greatest swells will be overnight through Saturday evening, but these will begin to subside some on Sunday and Monday.

However, considering offshore swells will remain around 15 feet through the early week, along with winds from the west driving larger waves, there will still be plenty of dangers. These conditions, coupled with heavy rains over the weekend that will dump even more water into the ocean via the rivers, making for wilder surf at least until Monday night.

The NWS said the highest concerns will be sneaker waves and erosion. You will want to stay off smaller beaches and jetties.

The flood watch is for southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, especially for the Oregon coast and coast range. In effect from Saturday through Monday afternoon, the NWS said four to six inches of rain in that time could pour over the beach towns while Portland and other valley areas could get two to five inches.

Given these forecasted totals, the NWS said there is a strong potential for flooding over the weekend on numerous rivers and tributaries along the coast range and Cascades. Rivers could reach flood stage as early as Saturday evening. Both urban areas and low-lying pasture lands are susceptible.

In addition to these concerns, landslides and debris flows could occur. These are also a dangerous possibility along the coast, especially the Wilson River Highway.

