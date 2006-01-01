Fall Labyrinth Walk on Oregon Coast, Lincoln City

Published 09/15/2014

(Lincoln City) – It's that time of year again, with the labyrinth walks on the central Oregon coast held at the Lincoln City Cultural Center (LCCC) on September 22. This time around, volunteer labyrinth leader Darlene Muller creates a peaceful space around this painted canvas, complete with light refreshments, soft music and flowers, and invites the community to walk and meditate.

This fall event is a special one, marking the arrival of the Dance of Universal Peace as well.

The labyrinth will be open for quiet, meditative walking from 4 to 7 pm, with Muller offering guidance. At 7:30 p.m., the Dances of Universal Peace begin, where song and dance will be at the center.

The indoor hand-painted canvas labyrinth is modeled after the one in Chartres Cathedral. In its simplest form it is a single winding path leading to the center and back out. The lotus in the center signifies a place for prayer, meditation, and reflection. The labyrinth is an ancient symbol, known in many cultures for thousands of years. All are asked to honor the silence and be respectful of others along the path. In addition to holiday celebrations, people are also known to walk in honor of loved ones who have passed on, to give thanks or ask for help, and to enter the mystery of life. There are as many reasons as there are walkers, and all are welcome, say organizers.

The Dances of Universal Peace are simple, easy-to-learn movements and sacred songs honoring spiritual traditions from around the world including Hinduism, Buddhism, Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Zoroastrianism, the Goddess, Celtic and Native American traditions. These dances are taught globally and serve as a way of promoting tolerance and respect for different religious and spiritual traditions. People attend the dances to learn and grow, for spiritual reasons, to have a relaxing, heart-opening and meditative experience or simply because they enjoy connecting with others thru song and dance.

There is a suggested minimum donation of $2 for the walk and $5 for the dance. For more information, call the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 541-994-9994. The Cultural Center is located at 540 NE Hwy. 101, in the historic Delake School in Lincoln City.

More about Lincoln City below and at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted