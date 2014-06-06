Mystic, Enchanted Take on Summer Solstice at Oregon Coast Celebration

Published 06/06/2014

(Yachats, Oregon) – Summer Solstice comes to the central Oregon coast in a truly magical way, as the Yachats Midsummer Masquerade on June 21 celebrates with fairies and an enchanted realm. Artists and elfins – according to organizers – will transform the Yachats Commons into a place of magic with a fantasy world that revels in all creatures, real or imagined.

This is a distinction that will be joyfully blurred, said organizers Zeora Sage.

Attendees are invited to come in costume – to let out your inner elf, the magic creature you always knew you could be. Costumes and masks are encouraged but not required, and there will be a few masks available for purchase at the door if you forget yours.

“Come in a spirit of play and plan to eat, drink, dance and be merry in the company of all the magic creatures of the woods,” Sage said.

The masquerade will be a family-oriented event, put on by the community and held as a benefit for View the Future, a local nonprofit which works to preserve and protect the natural beauty and health of the forests of this part of the central Oregon coast.

Sage said many local sponsors and a small army of volunteers have been working over the course of whole year to make this a huge success and an event that people will be talking about long after the last bit of fairy dust has faded away.

From 5 to 7 p.m., the Yachats Youth and Family Programs (YYFAP) will partner with the Masquerade providing fun activities for the kids. Children's programs continue until 10 pm.

Music and entertainment will be provided by a diverse line up of musical groups from Portland, Eugene,Washington, and local favorites, along with a live DJ providing upbeat dance music, thespians performing bits of the Shakespeare play of the evening's namesake, fire dancing and more.

Finger foods as well as beer and wine will be provided at 7 p.m. The full schedule and details are available at www.YachatsMM.com, Even if you don't attend, you can make donations to the organization's environmental efforts via online auctions there as well.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 ages 6 to 16, and children under 6 are free with an adult. Tickets are on sale now online at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/689736 and at the Yachats Farm Store. Early ticket purchase is highly recommended.

