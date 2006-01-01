Youth Surf Competition: Time to Otter Rock 'n' Roll on Oregon Coast

Published 05/30/2014

(Newport, Oregon) – Every year, Newport's chapter of the Surfrider Foundation gets together with the chapters in Portland and Siuslaw (Florence) for a rockin' and rollin' surf competition for young people, combining it with a beach cleanup. This year will be the 6th Annual Otter Rock 'n' Roll Surf Contest and Beach Cleanup Challenge in celebration of International Surfing Day, held at Otter Rock – between Newport and Depoe Bay.

This central Oregon coast legend happens on Saturday, June 21 at the beach next to the famed Devil's Punchbowl, and once again it joins with the globally-observed International Surfing Day, which celebrates the sport of surfing and helps raise awareness about issues facing the oceans, waves, and beaches.

The event goes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. An 18 and under surf contest, the event is open to all surfers, beginners, and surf enthusiasts. Event pre-registration is $25 at www.otterrockandroll.com. Space is limited- sign up early to reserve your spot. Beach registration is $35 and closes at 8 a.m. - sharp.

All participants will receive an event t-shirt and great prizes from local sponsors. There will be beach games and activities throughout the day, including the special beach cleanup challenge, where youth can compete for different prizes through various stewardship activities.

Divisions begin with no experience necessary categories and include lessons. There is the parent with child division, and then the more competitive 16-18 year-old division. Literally, there is something here for all water and beach lovers.

Otter Rock N’ Roll began six years ago in celebration of International Surfing Day, which is officially observed on June 20, uniting surfers around the world to celebrate the sport of surfing and to give back to our oceans, waves, and beaches.

“This is a great opportunity to engage in ocean stewardship, physical activity, and family friendly competition. No surf experience is required – just a desire to enjoy the sport of surfing,” said Matt Hawkyard of the Newport Chapter, lead organizer of the event.

Local Sponsors include: Moment Surf Company, Bike Newport, Warm Current, Russo Surfboards, Cleanline Surf Shop, Ocean Pulse, Ossie’s Surf Shop, Savory Café, The Skateboard Store, Oregon Surf Shop, Pura Vida Surf Shop, Cascade Coast Construction, Safari Town Surf Shop, The Longboard Store, the Oregon Coast Aquarium, and Dutch Brothers Coffee, and Eon Graphics.

The Surfrider Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world’s oceans, waves and beaches through a local activist network. For more information on Surfrider, visit www.surfrider.org

