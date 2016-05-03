Oregon Coast Officials Hold Meeting About Cape Kiwanda Deaths

Published 03/05/2016 at 5:51 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Pacific City, Oregon) – A sudden rash of deaths in recent years and months atop Cape Kiwanda, on the north Oregon coast, is causing community officials to hold a meeting about safety on the popular landmark. Despite fencing and prominent signage about the dangers, seven people have died there by ignoring those signs since 2009. Two were in the just last month. (Photo: the "Punchbowl" area at Kiwanda, where many have died recently).

The public town hall is scheduled n Pacific City for Thursday, March 17 at 11:15 a.m. to discuss ongoing visitor safety concerns at Cape Kiwanda.

Local residents had become increasingly alarmed in recent months, and after last month's death, they began contacting Oregon Senator Arnie Roblan (Senate District 5, including Coos Bay, Florence, Newport, and Tillamook). After the most recent tragedy, Roblan and Oregon Parks and Recreation officials set up the meeting at the Cape Kiawanda Community Center, 34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City.

Officials with Tillamook County, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, and local emergency first responders will tour that part of Cape Kiwanda before the meeting. The public is asked to attend and join Senator Roblan and the others to discuss options for addressing the ongoing problems. The community is invited to speak as well.

Most of the deaths have taken place at what is known as the “Punchbowl” at Cape Kiwanda, a cove-like area full of fascinating sights, but deadly if you go beyond the fence. The 185-acre Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area opened in 1973 and has minimal development, with fences that are not difficult to climb over. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Seven people have died at the popular Oregon Coast destination since 2009, including five during the past eight months. The average age of the victims is 19. Among the ideas being tossed early in the game are more park rangers, as well as increasing fencing. More about Cape Kiwanda below and at the Three Capes Virtual Tour, Map.

















