Central Oregon Coast Talks and Trips for Fossils, Crabs, Clams, Agates

Published 05/03/2015

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – May brings a new and brain-tickling breeze to the central Oregon coast, as Lincoln City's Driftwood Public Library presents the 10th year of its “Coastal Encounters” series of lectures.

Every year, the library brings in a different group of experts and speakers that cover a range of subjects, from local history, science to even field trips for both residents and visitors. This time around, things begin with a crabbing expedition on May 5, and then include talks on fossils and agates.

Bill Lackner, who comes every year to do presentations on clamming and crabbing, will visit the library on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. to speak about clamming on the Oregon coast. The clamming presentation will be followed by a trip with Bill to Siletz Bay to hunt purple varnish clams on Wednesday, May 6. Bill will return with his annual presentation on crabbing on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m., followed by a field trip to the North Shore of Siletz Bay to go crabbing on Wednesday, March 20.

On Tuesday, May 12 at 6:30, Guy diTorrice, The Oregon Fossil Guy, will talk about fossil hunting on the Oregon coast, including a bit of coastal geology, where to find fossils, and what can and can’t be taken from the beaches.

The series will conclude on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:30 with a visit from Kay Myers, co-author of the perennially popular pocket guide Agates of the Oregon Coast. Myers will talk not only about agates and how to identify them, but about beachcombing in general along this coastline.



While all four programs at the library are free, those interested in taking part in Bill’s clamming or crabbing field trips must purchase an “Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife Shellfish Harvester’s License” for each member of the family who wishes to participate prior to the field trips.

For the clamming trip, you will also need a clam bag and a clamming shovel. Shovels are available from Bill for $25 the night of the clamming lecture. For the crabbing field trip, Bill recommends the Crab Max folding crab traps, which can be purchased from local retailers or directly from him for $30 each (cash please) at the lecture. Crabbers should also bring a crab measure and a large packet of chicken legs for bait.

Those taking part in either of Bill’s field trips should also wear layered clothing, gloves, sturdy shoes (no sandals or flip-flops, please), be prepared for rain with appropriate gear, and bring a five-gallon bucket.



Driftwood Public Library is located on the second floor of the Lincoln City Civic Center at 801 SW Highway 101 in Lincoln City (on the west side of the highway, adjacent to Price and Pride). Any questions regarding the series can be directed to the Circulation Supervisor, Ken Hobson, at 541-996-1242 or via e-mail at kenh@lincolncity.org.

