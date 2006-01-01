Humor Dominates Lincoln City Concert, Central Oregon Coast

Published 11/29/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - When December comes along, there’s a whole lot of sparkle to deal with on the central Oregon coast.

Case in point: the Lincoln City Cultural Center has a pre-holiday concert you need does indeed glitter: funny folk singer John Craigie and local singer Tom O. performing there at 7 pm on Saturday, December 6.





For the past decade, John Craigie has “lived the life romantic” of a continuously touring folk singer, taking his distinctive musical style across the United States, and the world. A singer, songwriter and storyteller, he accompanies himself on guitar and harmonica. He stays true to the essence of folk music, and the traditions of the seminal writers of the past century, with timeless melodies and insightful lyrics, interspersed with witty storytelling, his songs take many poetic turns before bringing his listeners back home.

Craigie’s themes range from social commentary to personal empowerment, political satire, and modern love. In Lincoln City, he’ll perform with local favorite Tom Owczarzak, also known as “Tom O.”

Tom O. has played the guitar since the late 60’s, being of the last generation of teenaged working musicians before “disco killed the live band.” In recent years, Mr. O. has worked to bring the joy of creating music to the young people of the state of Oregon through the Americana Project.

Tom O. is also an international design award winning goldsmith/jeweler.

This concert is part of the center’s Weekender Concert Series, sponsored by the City of Lincoln City and designed to combine beach getaways with a Saturday night live music experience. Lodging packages, complete with ocean views and concert tickets, are available at the Sea Horse Oceanfront Lodging (seahorsemotel.com) and Ocean Terrace Condominiums (oceanterrace.com). Show-only tickets are $14 in advance, available online through the LCCC website (lincolncity-culturalcenter.org) or by calling 541-994-9994. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.

