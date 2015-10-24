Halloween Highlights of the Oregon Coast

Published 10/24/2015 at 5:22 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Looking to scare up a good time on Halloween along the beaches? You're in for a treat, as numerous towns along the Oregon coast serve up fun for the adults and kiddies – from the bars to the family-friendly festivals of treats.

Here's a few highlights. All take place on October 31, unless otherwise noted.

From October 29 – 31, it's the Scare-CROW Haunted Maze Fundraiser in Florence. Chains will rattle, doors will creak, ghouls and boils will howl with delight, and even brave adults might find themselves trembling in the dark abyss. 3 p.m. Fee: $4 per entry, $14 nightly. CROW Theater. 3120 Hwy 101. Florence, Oregon. 541-999-8641.

On the central Oregon coast, Newport has three different celebrations for the kids throughout town.

Trick-Or-Treat In Nye Beach runs between 3 and 5 pm, for "treats" from the Nye Beach business community. Newport, Oregon. www.nyebeach.org.

Newport's Historic Bayfront district is hosting their trick-or-treat from 4 to 6 pm. Participating businesses will have signs posted. Last year, over 30 Bayfront businesses participated in the festivities. Bring your costumed little-ones and visit along Newport's Historic Bayfront, from 4 to 6 pm. Newport, Oregon. http://discovernewport.com

Halloween night in the Deco District of Newport is a howling good time. The event is for costumed kids under 13 with accompanying parent or guardian. Spooky not scary, it's a chance to enjoy the evening as a 1930's traditional trick or treat with fancy costumes, ghostly fun and of course, the treats. 5 – 7 p.m. www.citycenternewport.com.

Various bars in Newport go bonkers for the holiday as well. One big favorite is the Sand Bar in they Nye Beach area, right at the Turnaround.

Bars are big attraction in Lincoln City on Halloween. At the Snug Harbor Bar & Grill it's Skaraoke – at Highway 101 in the southern Taft area of Lincoln City. 541-996-4976. The bluesy, raucous sounds of Sonny Hess and Vicki Stevens will be live at Roadhouse 101 at 9 p.m. Highway 101, in Taft. 541-994-7729.

Edging up into the north Oregon coast, Rockaway Beach is hosting a Youth Halloween Party. Games, prizes, and treats, along with the costume party. This is for kids up until age 12. 6 p.m. Rockaway Beach Community Center. 2310 N. Hwy 101. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2291.

On the less spooky but scenic side, take in the Nehalem River Fall Splendor Excursion by Train. It's a rustic ride along the Nehalem River to view the changing of the seasons, taken on a historic diesel locomotives Excursion runs Saturdays and Sundays in October. Wheeler Train Depot. 580 Marine Drive, Wheeler, Oregon. http://www.oregoncoastscenic.org/special-excursions/

Crazy times will be had at the Manzanita favorite the San Dune Pub. It's live music with central coast artists The Junebugs, who specializes in a lot of gritty, funk-a-licious tunes, often with a late 60's slant. There is a cover and things get underway at 9 p.m. 127 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. (503) 368-5080.

