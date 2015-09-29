Electronica Fest a First for Oregon Coast

Published 09/29/2015 at 5:52 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Lincoln City, Oregon) - Cutting-edge electronica is finally making it to the Oregon coast.

What uses hardware, software, musicality and volume to create performance art? Live looping, like the kind that will envelop the Lincoln City Cultural Center. After gigs in Seattle and Portland, the NW Loopfest will bring six artists and seven hours of live looping to the center starting at 5 pm on Sunday, October 18. Admission is by donation, thanks to a generous lodging donation from Chinook Winds Casino Resort.

The 2015 NW Loopfest is billed as a “performance art festival of technology” and is a first on the Oregon coast. Looping artists use hardware/software technologies to instantly record sound, and play it back, creating layers of sound that explore many genres of music and film. Born from the experimental efforts of early pioneers with magnetic tape and sound recording devices, “loopers” have expanded into every music genre and into performance art.

“What I have assembled at this festival are performers who are passionate and serious about their music and their technology,” said festival manager Noah Peterson. “They are there for you to enjoy and appreciate. Support them, buy a recording or make a donation. We hope you’ll come on board and see how incredible looping is.”

Some of the featured festival artists, like Cindy Sawprano and Canzino, play traditional instruments while looping the outputs. Others expand the art form even further. MC Space Cadet, for example, has created an entirely new “instrument” that is played with the body – a kinetic-based, gestural, visual looping machine called the Holofunk.

Doors will open at 5 pm, and the event is open to all ages. Donations will be split between the center and the artists, with the lodging provided by Chinook Winds Casino Resort. For more information, head to the festival website: www.noahpeterson.com/nw_loopfest/. Or, call the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 541-994-9994.

About the players:

Noah Peterson is LoopFest MC and a saxophonist. Tasty tunes, funky riffs, screaming sax with effects, and a couple of campy songs are served up with some Texas soul. The music is fun, well arranged and a delight every time. www.noahpeterson.com.

Frederick Brummer's setup is a synthesizer and a microphone recorded to, and looped on analog disks. www.frederickbrummer.com. Canzino flies under the musical banner of rogressive and electro rock, balancing technology while playing guitar melodies, with vocals on top. Canzino adds and subtracts loops to make his songs. www.canzino.com

MC Space Cadet's set is art demo, part performance: he uses a kinetic-based, gestural, audiovisual live looper, Holofunk. “Basically a ‘Minority Report’ interface for looping.” He can see and manipulate the music as he creates it, and the audience can see it, too.

For Thisissami, expect a heavy hitting electro set that will be 100% improvised. Cindy Sawprano creates avant pop tunes mixed with soundscapes using musical saw, voice, found objects and effects. More about the Lincoln City area below and at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map.



 

