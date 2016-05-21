Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Summer Science Workshop in July; Science Diversity Seminar Soon

Published 05/21/2016 at 7:11 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Photo: intertidal species such as barnacles will show up at the science workshop in July

(Oregon Coast) – Two events on the central Oregon coast during the summer have science in mind, looking at them from two distinctively but fascinating ways. One, at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport looks at a need for a more diverse workforce in the fields of science. Another is the big summer science workshop that covers a wide range of beach-oriented subjects and happening in Depoe Bay. (Photo: intertidal species such as barnacles will show up at the science workshop in July).

The summer Shoreline Science Workshop put on by CoastWatch is coming up in July, and now is the time to sign up. This time around, CoastWatch is offering only one Shoreline Science Workshop instead of the usual three. This year’s workshop will be held July 8-10 at the Depoe Bay Community Hall (220 S.E. Bay Street). Online registration is open: https://oregonshores.givezooks.com/events/2016-coastwatch-shoreline-science-workshop.

These workshops are now a CoastWatch tradition, and this year is led by ecologist Stewart Schultz, author of “The Northwest Coast: A Natural History.” He presents three full days of instruction that covers rocky shore, beach and estuarine habitats in depth. Schultz will also examine coastal forests, the nearshore ocean, marine mammals, tides and oceanography, and citizen science and many other topics. Matters of concern such as marine debris and invasive species will also be discussed. Each session will include field trips, indoor presentations and laboratory experiences (with some variation, depending on the weather).

CoastWatch volunteer coordinator Fawn Custer is organizing much of this event and says all members of the public will get something out of this, but there is limited room.

“While the workshop is open to all, our primary motive in offering it is to provide CoastWatchers with an intensive training opportunity,” Custer said. “We hope that CoastWatchers will take advantage of this and register soon, so as to assure places. With only one Shoreline Science Workshop this year, and a cap on the number attending, it is likely to fill up, and we would hate to turn away CoastWatchers seeking to enhance their monitoring skills.

If you would like to reserve a place, but don’t wish to do so online, contact Fawn Custer, CoastWatch’s volunteer coordinator, at (541) 270-0027, fawn@oregonshores.org. Custer said she can hold a place for you and arrange with you to pay the workshop fee by check.

A seminar at the Hatfield Marine Science Center on June 2 asks “How diverse is fisheries science in the U.S.?” Appearing are Brooke Penaluna and Ivan Arismendi, both research fish biologists with the USFS PNW Research Station.

They maintain that a diverse workforce in science can bring about competitive advantages, innovation and new knowledge, skills, and experiences for understanding complex problems involving the science and management of natural resources. In particular, fisheries sciences confronts exceptional challenges due to complicated societal-level problems from the overexploitation and degradation of aquatic ecosystems worldwide.

The pair will examine the status of gender and race/ethnicity that comprise the United States fisheries science workforce based on various surveys. This forum provides a starting point for discussions about how disparities of diversity in fisheries compares to other disciplines and what might be done to improve the climate and conditions for the successful inclusion of diverse scientists.

It starts at 3:30 p.m. Hatfield Marine Science Center is at 2030 SE Marine Science Drive. (541) 867-0226. http://hmsc.oregonstate.edu/. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour. More on these spots below:







 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


 


Coastal Spotlight

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details