Oregon Coast History Museums Raise Part of Ship, Examine Privacy Issues

Published 07/13/2016 at 7:21 PM PDT - Updated 07/13/2016 at 7:31 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Is privacy still a normal expectation in the U.S.? What does it take to raise part of a World War II battleship? And how can you help out one history museum? Two history museums on the Oregon coast are wrestling with these right now, with one putting on a special event in July. (Above: the propeller from a World War II ship raised in Newport).

On the central Oregon coast, Newport's Pacific Maritime Heritage Center is looking to raise a seven-ton ship propeller from the deep and about $45,000 for another project.

The propeller comes from the C.W. Pasley, one of two World War II concrete hull liberty ships purposely sunk in the 1940s to form the Port of Newport's International Shipping Terminal. The port recently dismantled the Pasley and salvaged the prop when it replaced the dock. The historical society negotiated the prop's loan from the Port to make it a centerpiece of its signage/streetscape project, where once stood the Smugglers Cove nightclub waterwheel.

In the meantime, the historical society is trying to raise $45,000 to help with the completion of the lower floor of the Maritime Center. These funds will be matched by The Collins Foundation to reach a total of $90,000, all of which will complete construction of an ADA-compliant elevator reaching all three floors of the building and numerous other significant building upgrades.

The matched funds will come only when the historical society reaches the $45,000 mark.

The Pasley’s propeller will be central to the Bay Blvd. streetscape improvements in front of the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center on Newport’s Bayfront at Port Dock 5. Ron Trevillian Construction is currently constructing a concrete footing for the prop, and Halco Welding fabricated an engineered stand that will hold the Pasley prop upright. With the help of the Port of Newport and multiple volunteers the prop will be installed in the coming weeks. For more information, contact the Lincoln County Historical Society, (541) 265-7509.

On the north Oregon coast, the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum will look at whether the expectation of privacy is still a social norm. Expert Wendy Willis comes to the museum on Saturday, July 23 at 1 p.m. to talk about “A World without Secrets: Privacy and Expectations in the United States.”

Willis is leader of the Oregon Humanities’ Conversation Project.

This is a topic in the news almost daily as governments worldwide surveille their citizens and corporations gather information used in marketing to individuals. Ms. Willis will be guiding participants in a discussion of the history of privacy in our country and how our principles of freedom and privacy hold up in a world where almost everything about us is discoverable and discussed.

This Great Speaker program is sponsored by Oregon Humanities and the TCPM ‘s Daisy Fund and is free and open to the public. 2106 2nd St, Tillamook, Oregon. (503) 842-4553 503.842.4553 or visit www.tcpm.org. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

More on Newport and the Tillamook areas below:















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted