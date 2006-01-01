N. Oregon Coast Event Honors Local Radio Personality

Published 01/13/2014

(Astoria, Oregon) – An Astoria-based man of numerous talents will honored on February 1 at Astoria's Barbey Maritime Center – a local radio host who has also played parts on the stages of local theater, played a part in the city's political life, and has been a newspaper publisher. (Above: Astoria's Maritime Center).

Michael McCusker will be honored on February 1.

The event, This Is Your Life Michael McCusker, will bring together friends and admirers of Michael’s for a tribute and commemoration of his significant contributions to the cultural and political life of the Columbia Pacific region.



From his background as publisher of the now-shuttered North Coast Times Eagle periodical to his run for Mayor of Astoria, his performances with the Astor Street Opry Company and to his ongoing half hour commentaries on KMUN, Michael has retained the spotlight of his ever-expanding community for more than thirty years.



“Recognition for this formidable presence among us is long overdue,” said Tom Hartland, producer of the event and past Development Director with Coast Community Radio. “For KMUN alone, Michael has been a constant favorite among listeners.”



The format for the evening will have several aspects..

“With Michael’s flair for the contentious as well as the humorous, we expect a mix of tribute as well as a bit of roasting for Michael’s colorful background,” Hartland said.

Adding to the many pleasures of the evening, the Fort George Brewery and Public House has added their sponsorship to this upcoming event produced by Coast Community Radio.



Donations of beer from Fort George will be on sale at the Barbey Maritime Center in Astoria starting at 6:30 pm on Saturday, February 1.



“We are thrilled to receive the support of Fort George Brewery and Public House,” said Coast Community Radio General Manager, Joanne Rideout. “As local favorites, both Fort George beer and KMUN are a fitting combination for this presentation.”



Support for the event also comes from the Columbia River Maritime Museum which is donating use of their recently restored Barbey Maritime Center.



Doors open for the event at 6:30pm with the program starting at 7 pm. Tickets at $10 to benefit public affairs programming on KMUN 91.9fm Astoria and KTCB 89.5fm Tillamook will be available at the door, and are available in advance from the station’s office during business hours.

