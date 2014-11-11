Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

 

 

 

Oregon Inland, Portland Freezes While Coast Remains Warmer

Published 11/11/2014

(Oregon Coast) – An unusual inverted winter weather situation for inland Oregon and the coast is taking place right now, with Portland getting the heavy winds, the Columbia Gorge experiencing gusts as high as 80 mph – while the beaches are calm and warmer.

More wind and freezing temps are in store for the Portland and inland valley areas, there's a possibility of snow or freezing rain east of Portland, while the Oregon coast will stay in the 40's and 50's.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said the coldest temperatures of the fall are set for the remainder of the week for southwest Washington and northwest Oregon.

“An Arctic cold front was sweeping through the Pacific Northwest today, spreading in strong east winds and much cooler and drier air across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon,” the NWS said. “Tonight and Wednesday night will bring the first widespread freeze to much of the area this fall, with only east winds possibly protecting some areas.”

All this means the possibilities of winter weather developing later this week in the Cascade Foothills, the inland valleys and the coast range. The NWS said considerable uncertainty exists about whether or not snow or freezing rain will hit these areas, but confidence is growing.

So far, it looks like a low pressure system will swing in Tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing moisture and precipitation into Lane County, near Salem and just south of Portland. Later on Wednesday, this could wander in over Portland and southwest Washington and linger through Thursday.

Temperatures will dive below 30 for the next few days at night in the valley areas, but the coast will remain in the 50's with not nearly as much wind.

The NWS said the southern valley might see freezing rain or snow before rain comes with slightly warmer temps on Thursday afternoon.

Most likely any freezing rain or snow would occur in the Gorge and eastern Metro area.

The NWS said to keep on eye on weather reports as things are expected to change suddenly. More Oregon weather here. More Oregon coast weather here.

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Pacific City, Oregon

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

