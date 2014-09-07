Time Travel Back to Lewis n Clark Each Day on N. Oregon Coast

Published 07/09/2014

(Warrenton, Oregon) – There's much ado about Lewis and Clark and the outdoors on the north Oregon coast throughout the rest of the summer, as historical site Fort Clatsop hosts Summer Ranger Programs on a daily basis.

The replica of the Corps of Discovery's winter quarters here presents a wide variety of special events each day, including many hands-on historical activities, guided trail walks and kayak trips.

Every day you'll get to see a 22-minute film on the Corps' stay here in the winter of 1805-06, and another also relating various other aspects of the troop’s time on the north Oregon coast.

There are a large variety of ranger talks that happen each day at the fort, allowing you to time-trip back to the days of the Corps and dig deeper into how they lived. The daily programs include talks on the Star Spangled Banner, on the use of flintlocks and various historical demonstrations.

Summer Ranger Programs happen from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until September 1. These include Kid Corps, a crafts and story-telling time for kids that runs until August 27. The Netul Trail Guided Walks let you Stroll along the riverbanks of the Lewis and Clark River. Walk with a ranger and explore how the tidal influx affects the river estuary, the wildlife, and how people have utilized the river throughout time. The 1.5-mile tour begins at the fort and ends at the Netul Landing, running 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The boating trips involve a two-person canoe or kayak where you paddle along the riverbanks of the Lewis and Clark River. See bald eagles soar while you calmly float through history and hear a unique perspective of Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. Themes on these are different each time, including natural and cultural topics.

Times vary greatly each day as they are based on tides, so check the schedule here. These tours happen Friday through Sunday each weekend in July and August, and are open on a first-come-first-served basis. Watercraft and paddles are provided. You can download and fill out the reservation form, then fax it to (503)861-4428 or call the kayak reservation hotline at (503)861-4425.

Fort Clatsop is at 92343 Fort Clatsop Rd Astoria, Oregon. (503) 861-2471. www.nps.gov

