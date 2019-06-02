Southern Oregon Coast Travel Guide, Tourism News, Updates, Map





Florence

Cushman

Glenada

Canary

Siltcoos

Dunes City

Gardiner

East Gardiner

Reedsport

Winchester bay

Lakeside

Saunders Lake

Hauser

Glasgow

North Bend

Coos Bay

Bunker Hill

Millington

Barview

Charleston

Coquille

Bullards

Bandon

Norway

Myrtle Point

Drew Valley

Laurel Grove

Fourmile

Broadbent

Langlois

Denmark

Sixes

Port Orford

Ophir

Nesika Beach

Wedderburn

Gold Beach

Pistol River

Carpenterville

Brookings



LATEST South Oregon Coast Articles, Updates

Siltcoos, Gardiner, Reedsport, Lakeside, Winchester Bay, North Bend, Coos Bay, Charleston, Coquille, Bandon, Langlois, Port Orford, Gold Beach, Brookings

Fourth of July on 362 Miles of Oregon Coast: North, Central and South Coast, ...

Astoria events, Seaside events, Manzanita events, Tillamook, Pacific City events, Lincoln City events, Newport events, Yachats events

Small Earthquake Just Inland on Oregon Coast Felt By a Few

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network received some 53 responses to the quake. South coast, sciences, Lincoln City

Southern Oregon Coast: Reedsport Old Town Gets Renovation

Southern Oregon coast town of Reedsport will be undergoing a makeover soon, all thanks to a grant from the state

Tall Ships Return to Oregon Coast in May, This Time Only One City

Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain, sail into the harbor of Coos Bay starting May 1

Recreational Crabbing Reopens Along All of Oregon Coast

Great news for crabbers but still bad news for razor clams. Sciences, South Coast

Good Chance of Seeing 15 Meteors per Hour on Oregon Coast This Weekend

Portland, the southern Oregon coast and the Washington coast also have great chances

Coos Bay Holiday Event Growth Creates Traffic Issues: Oregon Coast State Offi...

32nd annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres kicks off its season on Thanksgiving Day

Wide Range of Heat to Frost on Oregon Coast This Weekend

Sunny but frosty at night, while the south coast gets balmy at 70 degrees. Weather

Small Quake Off Oregon Coast Shortly After Three Canadian Quakes

Three large quakes off the Canadian coast on Sunday night, three off the south coast Tuesday

Tall Ships Return to Oregon Coast at Astoria, Coos Bay

This time they split up with one heading to Astoria and the other Coos Bay. Kids

Underwater Quake and Aftershocks Off Southern Oregon Coast, Felt As Far As Po...

Underwater quake early Wednesday morning, registering as a magnitude 6.2. Sciences, geology

Small Quake Off Oregon Coast Sunday After Little Swarm of Quakes This Week

Waters off the southern Oregon coast rumbled with yet another small quake on Sunday morning. Science

Oregon Coast State Parks: Beach Fire Ban Down South; Nehalem River Plans

A 20-mile stretch on the southern Oregon coast gets the bad news that beach fires will be banned

Tall Ships Return to Oregon Coast at Coos Bay, Astoria - But Limited

Famed Tall Ships have swapped their canceled run in Newport for a return to Coos Bay and Astoria. Astoria events

4.0 Quake Off the Southern Oregon Coast Sunday, No Alerts

The small quake was centered about 120 miles west of Bandon, happening at 7:20 p.m.

Small 3.8 Quake Off Southern Oregon Coast

The earthquake was a magnitude 3.8, which hit at 1:44 a.m. Sciences

Small Quake 100 Miles Off Oregon Coast Felt by Some On Land

A small earthquake struck Friday morning just off the Oregon coast, about 100 miles from Coos Bay. Sciences

Oregon Coast Warnings: Crabbing Closure, Sick Sea Lions May Affect Dogs

ODFW has some bad news about crabbing on the southern Oregon coast and about sea lions with diseases. Safety. Seaside, Astoria

Three Small Quakes Off Oregon Coast Sunday, No Alerts

A trio of small earthquakes hit off the Oregon coast on Sunday, each roughly between 260 to 220 miles west of Coos Bay. Sciene, geology

Tall Ships Dock on Central Oregon Coast in May

These authentic examples of floating history are currently in Coos Bay and will soon be in Newport. Newport events

Oregon's Sharing Coast the Conference in Coos Bay in March

The public is invited to share in the wealth of information about coastal science and natural history that the conference provides

N. Oregon Coast State Park Fire; NASA Sees South Coast Fires from Space

A beach grass fire is torching Fort Stevens State Park; NASA satellite looks at south coast fires

Shorebird Festival Returns to Southern Oregon Coast in September

Tens of thousands of shorebirds migrate along the Oregon coast in the fall, using beaches and estuaries as stopover habitat

Oregon Coast Photo Contest and Classes

Show your love of marine reserves at Manzanita, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Yachats and Coos Bay and maybe win some prizes; photo classes through summer. Manzanita events, Lincoln City events, Yachats events

Famed Tall Ships Dock at Oregon Coast Towns

The tall ships are back on the Oregon coast, slowly making their rounds from Coos Bay, to Newport and then to Astoria. Newport events, Astoria events

Rogue FCU To Retain All Oregon Chetco FCU Employees And Branches Through Purc...

2 Jun 2019 at 10:00am

Branches are located in Ashland, Bandon, Brookings, Central Point, Eagle Point, Gold Beach, Grants Pass, Harbor, Klamath Falls, Medford, and Port Orford. We invite you to stop by and visit with a ...

As It Was: European Immigrants Provide Oregon Coast Place Names

30 May 2019 at 10:01am

Norway, between Myrtle Point and Coquille, was founded by former sea captain Olaf Reed. Today it?s a wide spot in the road overlooking State Route 42. Denmark, between Bandon and Port Orford, was ...

TODAY?S FOCUS: Tourists Can?t Resist Oregon?s Myrtlewood Shops

28 May 2019 at 8:36am

BANDON, Ore. (AP) _ In the forests along the southern Oregon coast, the myrtle is a humble tree, dwarfed by Douglas fir and Port Orford cedar ... has been making myrtlewood bowls and other items in ...

OR Medford, OR Zone Forecast

27 May 2019 at 10:06am

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. 10 to 15 mph. ...

PELICAN WATCH BEACHFRONT HOME GOLD BEACH OREGON

13 May 2019 at 10:00am

For the lighthouse crowd Cape Blanco a working lighthouse is open in Port Orford and the Coquille light house in Bandon or St George south of Brookings. Hiking in old growth forests areas is available ...

Three Hurt in OR Sinkhole Crashes

12 Apr 2019 at 1:15am

April 11-- Apr. 11--BANDON -- Three ... home heading east toward Coquille." A man driving the SUV declined medical treatment, Fabrizio said. He did not have the names of those involved in the accident ...

The Vanlife Companion: West Coast America's Pacific Coastal Route in a campervan

7 Apr 2019 at 10:00am

Perched on a grassy headland, the hamlet of Port Orford is in one of the most scenic ... Optimistically touted as Bandon-by-the-Sea, this little town sits happily at the bay of the Coquille River, ...

Cycle Oregon announces new women?s ride and a coastal route for 2016

2 Feb 2019 at 8:00am

The Coquille River remains your guide as you ride through marshlands and coastal farms and get your first peek of the Pacific Ocean?before arriving in Bandon-by-the-Sea to ... dropping views when you ...











